Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

Recommended Video

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On March 19 around noon, PSP were dispatched to the intersection of E. Presqueisle Street and S. Second Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Sebastian M. Mills, 26, of Madera, allegedly proceeded onto Presqueisle Street and was struck by a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Jean V. Rodkey, 62, of Osceola Mills due to failing to ensure the intersection was clear after coming to a complete stop. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Mills was transported to UPMC Altoona by Moshannon Valley EMS for suspected minor injury. Assisting at the scene were members of Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. and Fire Police.

Tags

Trending Food Videos