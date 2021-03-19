Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 12:20 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Bradford Township. Richard A. Davis, 60, of Clearfield, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Leslie N. Helmuth, 65, of Harrisonburg, Va. No injuries occurred as a result of this crash.
———
On Tuesday, a man and woman from Bigler Township reported having received threatening letters via mail from an inmate currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. The investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday, police received a report of possible animal cruelty from Herring Veterinary Office. A dog was taken to the facility with facial injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 1:44 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Sarah Street, Osceola Borough, Clearfield County. It was found the driver, a 36-year-old Osceola Mills woman, was impaired on drugs. The woman was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending.
———
On March 6 at 5:15 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Philipsburg man for numerous traffic violations on Route 53 near the Centre/Clearfield County line. The man was found to be driving under the influence. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On Feb. 13 at 4:38 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east near mile marker 143, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A vehicle slid on ice and slid off the roadway, striking an embankment. No injuries were reported.