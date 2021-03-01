Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 11:45 p.m., the Glen Hope Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 6000-block of Glen Hope Boulevard, Glen Hope Borough. The PSP Fire Marshal also investigated and it has been determined that the fire was incendiary in nature. Estimated damage totaling $100,000 and there were injuries.
Clearfield Borough
Police assisted Dog Law Officers with an incident at a residence on Daisy Street. Dog Law determined that a resident had killed his dog by means of neglect. The remaining animals in the home were removed from the residence.
———
Police received a report in which a motorist struck a parked vehicle.
———
Police responded to an incident on East Pine Street that involved a person striking another person in the head. Police located the individual involved walking on North Third Street. Police are investigating the incident.
———
While on patrol, police observed a vehicle that was driving erratically on Nichols Street. Police intercepted the vehicle and were able to initiate a traffic stop. The driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were located as a result.
———
While on patrol, police observed a thick black smoke coming from a residential garage on East Market Street. Fire crews arrived on scene and extinguished the flames.
———
Police responded to a trespassing incident on Pritts Avenue. Police located the person involved walking on Bridge Street. As a result, the suspect was taken to the emergency department for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police received a report from a local business involving bad checks. Police are investigating.
———
Police received a report involving harassment at a Williams Street address. It was reported that a known individual knocked on the residence and began yelling and threatening the residents. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a report of an assault on South Fourth Street. It was reported that the caller’s adult daughter was assaulting him and destroying the home. Upon police arrival, the suspect became agitated and assaulted officers on scene. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police responded to a report of two persons arguing on North Third Street. Police arrived and located the parties involved. One of the individuals was found to be experiencing a mental health crisis and was transported to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday, police received a call about a woman under the influence running in and out of traffic along South Second Street. The woman was allegedly screaming while wrapped in a blanket. Upon arrival, police discovered Adisa Cohen, 27, of Clearfield, under the influence of methamphetamine. Cohen had come from a nearby motel where she had been using drugs overnight. Cohen was taken into custody for public drunkenness and transported to Penn Highlands for her intoxicated state. Citation issued for public drunkenness at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Feb. 4, police received a report of a previous retail theft that occurred at Walmart. A former employee, Shianne Patterson, 19, of Clearfield, was found to have switched price tags on multiple items to avoid paying full price. Charges are pending at this time.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 9 a.m., a crash occurred on State Park Road, Huston Township. A driver was traveling up a hill when the vehicle’s tires struck a patch of ice on the roadway. The driver lost control, and the vehicle spun in a counterclockwise direction and ultimately struck the guide rail at the east berm. The vehicle sustained minor damages to its front end and approximately 20 feet of guide rail was damaged as a result.
———
On Saturday at 8:33 p.m., a crash occurred on Carson Hill Road, Brady Township. Harry E. Dunlap, 68, of Curwensville pulled out onto Carson Hill Road in front of a vehicle driven by Jerry A. Rasinger, 60, of DuBois, without checking for clearance. Reasinger was unable to stop his vehicle — causing him to strike Dunlap’s vehicle. Reasinger’s vehicle went into a nearby yard before coming to final rest. There were no injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Brady Township Volunteer Fire Company.
———
On Friday at 7:20 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East near mile marker 102, Sandy Township. A deer entered the roadway via the south berm in front of a vehicle driven by David A. Arnold, 27, of Curwensville. Arnold’s vehicle struck the deer, then came to a controlled stop along the south berm. Arnold was not injured.
———
On Friday at 11:33 a.m., police observed a gold colored GMC Envoy pulling a U-Haul trailer traveling at 78 miles-per-hour in a 70 mph zone near mile marker 102 on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Police pulled out from the crossover in attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver then fled at a high rate of speed, exiting at exit 101. The vehicle was observed driving through a steady red signal at the end of the exit ramp. The vehicle turned right onto Route 255 traveling south and continued south towards DuBois at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued south, swerving through northbound and southbound traffic. The vehicle continued to flee, traveling on Midway Drive, through the Lowe’s parking lot and back to Route 255. Upon turning right, the vehicle hit the curb and lost the U-Haul trailer. The vehicle continued south on Route 255, swerving through traffic. Upon reaching the intersection with Industrial Drive, the vehicle entered the northbound lane, striking a minivan with two adults and three children. The driver then lost control, sliding backwards up over the curb. The driver was taken into custody and identified as Michael David Myers of DuBois. No injuries were sustained by any involved parties.
———
On Feb. 21 at 1:43 p.m., police responded to the 100-block of Chapman Trailer Court, Brady Township, for reports of an active domestic. Once on scene, police observed a 55-year-old DuBois man initiating unwanted physical contact with a 51-year-old DuBois woman. The man was experiencing a mental health crisis and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a mental evaluation. A non-traffic citation will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Feb. 20 at 4:27 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Union Township. Fabio Ramos-Guerra, 39, of Newark, N.J. was driving when he left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the guard rail. The vehicle traveled back across the left travel lane and became disabled in the right travel lane. Ralph D. Barclay, 50, of Harrisville then struck the vehicle. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of this crash and were not injured. Oklahoma Fire Department and DuBois EMS assisted at the scene.
———
On Feb. 16 at 6:03 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 255, Huston Township. Nathan L. Shaw, 32, of Morrisdale was driving when a sheet of ice became dislodged from the top of his vehicle. The ice struck the windshield of a vehicle driven by Roger L. Meraglia, 58, of Penfield. Shaw failed to stop at the scene and continued to travel towards I-80. Meraglia left the scene and attempted to flag down Shaw but was unable to do so.
———
On Feb. 7 at 6:55 p.m., police responded to the 2400-block of Firetower Road, Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of an active domestic between a 61-year-old DuBois man and a 54-year-old Reynoldsville woman. When police arrived, interviews and further investigation was completed. The couple was separated for the evening. Both parties claim that there was unwanted physical contact. Both parties will be cited through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 3:35 p.m., police investigated a report of an overdose on Walnut Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Drug paraphernalia was recovered on scene.
———
On Saturday at 11:32 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A large black bird flew into the path of a vehicle, causing functional damage to the front of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.