Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 7 a.m., Richard Allen Supenia, 57, of Madera was found under the influence of controlled substances while walking along the roadway on Pine Run Road, Bigler Township. Supenia was found on the roadway in limited visibility conditions after he drove a Honda side-by-side off the roadway and got it stuck in mud among some small trees.
On Monday at 12:50 a.m., an occupied vehicle was observed parked behind the buildings on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. During an encounter, it was discovered that Roy Rininger, 53, of Claysburg was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Between March 12 -14, damage occurred to a vehicle while it was sitting in an open lot on the 700-block of Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough.
On March 13 at 11:48 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Boggs Township. The driver, a 71-year-old Philipsburg man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On March 13 at 6:48 p.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a UTV on the roadway on the 1100-block of Frog Hollow Road, Decatur Township. The driver, a 56-year-old Philipsburg man, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending toxicology report.
On March 13 at 12:47 a.m., a 37-year-old Clearfield man was stopped for a traffic violation on Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Pike Township. It was then discovered he was driving under the influence of alcohol combined with drugs. Charges are pending results of a toxicology report.
On March 12 at 12:41 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke the side mirror off of the left side of a 22-year-old Tyrone man’s vehicle while it was legally parked in the area of Main Street, Coalport Borough.
On March 9 at 2:10 p.m., a crash occurred on Troy Hawk Run Highway, Decatur Township. Regina A. Perks, 66, of Osceola Mills was following a vehicle driven by Candy L. Feaster, 44, of Philipsburg too closely and struck the rear bumper of Feaster’s vehicle. Feaster was transported by Clearfield EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.
On March 8 at 4:21 p.m., a 50-year-old Beccaria woman accused Johnny McGarry, 32, of Glasgow of stealing approximately $330 via Facebook, PayPal, and credit card. Charges were later filed on McGarry.
On March 3 at 8 a.m., a crash occurred on Blanchard Street, Osceola Mills Borough. An unknown suspect struck a legally parked vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.
On Feb. 26 at 11:51 p.m., Jessica Klinger, 33, of Morrisdale was observed via video surveillance concealing money from customers at Roadhouse Restaurant, Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. Klinger was observed putting the money in her waitress book, and the money was not placed in the register. The General Manager of the restaurant advised there was $170.41 missing from the register. Criminal charges for theft and receiving stolen property were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Feb. 25 at 2:41 a.m., a verbal altercation involving stolen catalytic converters occurred on the 800-block of North Front Street, Decatur Township. Derrick McCarty, 28, of McVeytown proceeded to back his vehicle into a 43-year-old Osceola Mills man’s vehicle on two occasions and fled the area. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Feb. 22 at 11:32 a.m., police were dispatched to Centre Hill Road, Graham Township, for the report of a theft of a white gold ring with diamond and sapphire gemstones, valued at almost $1,500. The investigation is ongoing.
On Feb. 19 at 12:44 p.m., Steve Allison, 48, of Allport was arrested while driving a side-by-side vehicle on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township, while under the influence of alcohol. This incident is under further investigation.
On Dec. 19, Christina Jean Ward, 37, of Coalport passed a check to Dotts Energy LLC knowing that the check would not be honored by the drawee.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a disturbance on South Second Street involving a verbal confrontation between two persons. Police arrived on scene found one of the parties to have left prior to police arrival. Police cleared.
Police received a report in which a woman had shoplifted from a local business. Security footage shows the woman stole a face covering. The woman was identified when police discovered that she had left her wallet at the scene.
———
Police responded to a report of a man who had intentionally jumped off his 20-foot high balcony. Police and EMS arrived on scene and were able to stabilize and transport the patient to the hospital.
———
Police received a report of a possible theft involving a package being delivered to the wrong address and the recipient not returning it to its intended recipient. Police located the individual and retrieved the package for its intended recipient.
Police conducted multiple vehicle stops that resulted in the seizure of illegal controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Lawrence Township Police Department requested assistance from this department with an incident involving an assault. Police arrived and found one of the persons involved had sustained massive head trauma. Police assisted EMS transport the person to the airport where he was airlifted by a State Medical Helicopter.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 9 at 7 p.m., police investigated an escape of a juvenile from a court ordered residence on the 2200-block of Executive Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. The juvenile stole $200 from a family member at that residence before leaving. The juvenile was located in Hockton, N.J. by police on March 10 at 10:30 a.m. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali’s office.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 10:07 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 500-block of Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. During the investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a legal blood draw.