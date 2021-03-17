Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 7:46 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for summary violations on Route 219, Washington Township, Jefferson County. Upon interaction with the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old DuBois man, he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The passenger in the vehicle, a 36-year-old DuBois woman, was taken into custody for drug and drug paraphernalia possession.
———
On Monday at 5:55 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Greenville Pike, Bloom Township. The driver, a 21-year-old Carbondale, Kan. man, was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. A small amount of marijuana was also found inside of the vehicle.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m., a catalytic converter was stolen off a 47-year-old Cherry Tree man’s 2008 Ford Escape on the 2500-block of Kantz Hill Road, Burnside Township. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On March 6 at 12:47 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 119 at its intersection with Alliance Drive, Young Township, Jefferson County. Naila N. Elkassas, 57, of DuBois was stopped at a red light when Jason P. Petrillo, 37, of DuBois struck her vehicle. No injuries were sustained in the crash.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.