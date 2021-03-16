Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 2:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1400-block of Powell Avenue, Hyde, for a report of an unknown man rummaging through the complainant’s vehicle. The complainant confronted the man and during the confrontation identified him as Sonny J. Edwards, 33, of Clearfield. Upon police arrival, Edwards fled the scene on foot. Charges for theft from a vehicle and other related charges have been fled.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 10:57 a.m., an incident occurred as a vehicle was stopped for a summary traffic violation on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Upon making contact with the driver, Dashon Daniels of Cleveland, Ohio, an odor of marijuana was detected. A consent search was conducted. The search yielded a small amount of marijuana. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
On Sunday at 3:42 p.m., a suspect fled and eluded police on Port Matilda Highway, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
On March 10 at 9 p.m., police investigated an incident on East Park Avenue, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. It was discovered that this matter is civil.
On March 7 at 2:05 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop for Title 75 violations on Elm Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The driver, a 31-year-old Philipsburg man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The man was arrested and taken for a legal blood draw.
On March 5 at 7:33 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Medical Center Drive, Rush Township, Centre County. Through further investigation, it was determined the passenger, Thomas Leigey, 30, of Clearfield had active warrants through the Patton Township Police Department. Leigey was transported to Patton Township on his warrants. Evidence seized was taken to PSP Rockview and entered accordingly. Charges are pending.
On Feb. 16 at 9:50 p.m., police executed a warrant service on William Frederick Shutt Jr., 46, of Philipsburg while at Kwik Fill Truck Stop in Cooper Township, Clearfield County. While completing a mandatory custodial search, PSP found multiple drugs and instruments of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending lab analysis.
On Feb. 14 at 5:44 p.m., police responded to a physical altercation on West Hickory Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Upon arriving on scene, it was determined that Bennett Sederdahl, 33, of Philipsburg and Cassandra Rapone, 31, of Philipsburg both engaged in unwanted physical contact. Both individuals were cited through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.