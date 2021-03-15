Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of another phone scam. The scammer attempted to impersonate a Social Security worker and informed the victim that a vehicle was rented in the victim’s name. The scammer then told the victim that the vehicle was connected to a drug related incident and that a warrant would be issued if the victim did not cooperate with providing personal information. Police are reminding the public to be cautious when answering unknown phone calls and not to provide personal information to unverified sources.
———
Police were dispatched to an East Pine Street residence for a disturbance involving trespassing. The caller reported that an unknown woman was in his backyard and destroying property. Police arrived in the area and located the woman who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The woman was taken into custody.
———
Police served an arrest warrant on a South Fourth Street resident. The man was taken into custody and multiple pieces of paraphernalia and controlled substances were located as a result.
———
Police responded to a disturbance in which a man allegedly drank antifreeze. Police arrived in the area and located the man walking in the woods. The man was assisted out of the woods where EMS provided treatment and transport to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a fall patient on North Healey Avenue. Police arrived and located a heavily intoxicated woman. EMS arrived and transported the woman to the hospital.
———
Police responded to the emergency department for a highly intoxicated and combative patient. Police arrived on scene and located the man stumbling through the hospital where he was taken into custody and released to hospital staff for continued treatment.
Lawrence Township
Police are currently investigating a reported burglary which occurred Saturday at 4:21 p.m. on Hidden Valley Lane residence.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 4:07 a.m., a crash occurred on the 200-block of Halfmoon Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. An on scene investigation revealed the driver, Michael Rebo, 49, of Las Vegas, Nev., was under the influence of alcohol. Driving under the influence related charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker’s office.
———
On Wednesday at 9:00 p.m., police investigated a report of theft of a motor vehicle on the 200-block of East Park Avenue, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. It was discovered that this matter is civil.