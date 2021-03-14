Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On March 12 at 12:10 p.m. a 42-year-old female of Cardinal Drive in Rockton, Union Township, received a phone call from Texas Drug Enforcement Administration advising her social security number and assets would be frozen because of drug warrants. The victim was requested to buy two Best Buy gift cards for $500 to prove her bank account information wasn’t the same as the ones they had on file, and then she would receive a check for $1,000. After providing the numbers from the gift cards the victim contacted PSP. The actual Texas Drug Enforcement Administration was contacted by PSP and confirmed this is an ongoing scam. Anyone receiving a phone call asking for money or gift cards in exchange for anything is reminded that is more than likely a scam and encouraged not to send any information.
———
On Feb. 23 at 7:14 p.m. Amanda Stollenwerk, 31, of DuBois and Daniel Doutt, 52, of Chapman Trailer Court on Carson Hill Road in Brady Township had a verbal argument that turned physical while both were extremely intoxicated while taken care of the female’s daughters, age 8 and 2. The home was found by PSP to be “a mess” and CYS was notified. Charges are pending for both adults.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On March 12 at 3 p.m. PSP responded to Philipsburg Minit Mart, 325 N. Front St., Philipsburg, for a report of a gas drive-off. An unknown suspect pumped $32.07 of diesel fuel into two gasoline containers. Investigation continues.