Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 6:31 p.m., a crash occurred on Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Rachelle E. Geist, 50, of Coolspring was driving south in the right-hand lane when a deer entered the roadway from the west side. Geist was unable to avoid collision, ultimately striking the deer. Geist was not injured.