Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

Recommended Video

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Wednesday at 6:31 p.m., a crash occurred on Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Rachelle E. Geist, 50, of Coolspring was driving south in the right-hand lane when a deer entered the roadway from the west side. Geist was unable to avoid collision, ultimately striking the deer. Geist was not injured.

Tags

Trending Food Videos