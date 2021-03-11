Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, police responded to River Side Motel for a report of a man attempting to break open a door on another apartment with an ax. Officers made contact with the man, identified as Richard Owens, 65, who was looking for paint. The apartment was used as a storage area. Criminal mischief charges have been filed.
———
On Monday, police received a call about contraband which was found at the Clearfield County Jail. Upon arrival, police found new commitment Garrett Hewitt, 25, of Tyrone, to be in possession of a controlled substance in his wallet. Police took possession of the controlled substance and charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 3:54 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 153, Huston Township. Dan E. Prebble, 60, of Penfield was driving south on Route 153 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle traveled off the southbound lane and onto the berm. The vehicle struck a legally parked minivan, then came to final rest. No injuries were reported.
———
On Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated for an observed summary traffic violation on Bee Line Highway, Sandy Township. Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, a strong odor of burnt marijuana was discovered coming from the vehicle. A small amount of marijuana was located inside of the vehicle. Charges are pending at this time against a 25-year-old Warren, Mich. female.
———
On March 3 at 5:56 p.m., police were contacted about suspected drugs being found at the Penfield Minit Mart, Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. Police secured the suspected drugs and reviewed video from inside the store. With help from an employee, police were able to identify the individual, a 37-year-old Weedville man, who dropped the bag. Police tested the suspected drugs and got a positive test. Charges will be filed.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Police are currently attempting to locate Shannon L. Gray, 43, of Corsica. She was last seen in Corsica on Feb. 6 at 2 a.m., with three pitbull dogs. Gray was last seen with a Michael Francis and Jeremy Francis of Albany, N.Y. At this time, no additional information is known. If any party is located or if anyone has any information, please contact PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, Trooper Antonio Suprano at (814) 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 19 at noon, a 44-year-old Philipsburg man noticed two check withdraws from his account that he did not recognize. Subsequently, Zachary Cooper, 33, of Philipsburg admitted to stealing the checks from Brother’s Pizza and cashing them.