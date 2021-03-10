Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 400-block of Hill Street Extension as a result of another investigation. While at the residence, a strong odor of marijuana could be detected emanating from within the residence. Contact was ultimately made with numerous individuals inside the residence, after consent to search was granted. Through the course of the investigation, numerous individuals were located with warrants, including Fred Hockenburry, 29, of Houtzdale. Hockenburry was ultimately housed in the Clearfield County Jail on his warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Other individuals were taken into custody by Clearfield Borough Police for their warrants. Charges have been filed on Hockenberry for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 12:21 a.m., police responded to the 6800-block of Main Street, Burnside Borough, for a report of a man who was acting out at his residence. The man admitted to having driven home approximately one hour before police arrival. Due to the man appearing to be under the influence of a controlled substance and having side swiped an unknown object at some point on his drive home, he was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 2 at 10:50 p.m., an incident was reported by a 31-year-old Fallentimber man when he returned to his residence on Shawna Road, Reade Township, Cambria County, and discovered that his prescription medications were missing. There is no suspect known at this time.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 9:34 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on West Maple Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Upon making the traffic stop, the vehicle began to flee. The pursuit ended with no further incident in the parking lot of a local business. The driver, Holly Anderson, 59, of Everett, was taken into custody without further incident. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.