Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of a registration plate that was stolen from a vehicle on a West Pine Street residence. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a physical confrontation between two persons at an East Cherry Street residence. Police arrived on scene and observed minor injuries to both parties involved. Police separated the persons and are continuing to investigate the incident.
Police are investigating a report of juveniles walking past store fronts at nighttime and spitting on windows.
Police received a report of an online scam in which the scammer posted a vehicle for sale and requested payment in the form of gift cards. Police would like to remind the public to be cautious when making purchases on the internet and that gift cards should never be used for legitimate sales with unknown sellers.
Police received a report of a potential scam involving a person posing as a Financial Planner and knocking on the doors of local residences.
Police responded to a report of trespassing on the property of a vacant home on East Sixth Street. Police arrived in the area but did not locate any trespassers.
Police responded to the hospital for a combative mental health patient that was threatening staff members. Police arrived on scene and were able to calm the patient without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 12:43 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Route 119, North Mahoning, Indiana County for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop the driver, a 25-year-old DuBois man, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Before the driver was placed into custody, he consented to a vehicle search. During the search, marijuana and paraphernalia were located.
On Thursday at 9:18 a.m., police responded to a 400-block East Bridge Street, Chest Township for a report of a physical altercation between an 18-year-old Westview female victim and a 63-year-old Westover male suspect. This investigation is currently ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 30 at 12:37 a.m., police found a stranded disabled motorist on Allen Dam Road, Burnside Township, Centre County involving a 30-year-old Snow Shoe man and two children, a four-year-old Snow Shoe girl and a two-year-old Snow Shoe boy. Through investigation, the children were found safe, but the driver was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood results and further investigation.