Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

Between Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, an unidentified individual entered a residence on the 3300-block of Plank Road in Gulich Township and stole several items and ransacked the property. The residence is owned by a 63-year-old female and 64-year-old male of Stevens, Pa. Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

