Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Between Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, an unidentified individual entered a residence on the 3300-block of Plank Road in Gulich Township and stole several items and ransacked the property. The residence is owned by a 63-year-old female and 64-year-old male of Stevens, Pa. Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.