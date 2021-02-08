Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 11:33 a.m., an incident of fleeing and eluding occurred on I-80 East, Bradford Township. A driver was traveling through a radar detail at 107 miles-per-hour. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit occurred spanning eight miels before the driver voluntarily stopped and was taken into custody. Moises Caraballo Medina, 22, of Patterson, N.J. was charged along with 21 traffic violations in Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 10:02 p.m., police responded to Wolf Run Road for a report of a tractor trailer that had gotten stuck. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver, Azamat S. Duskulov, 34, of Brooklyn, N.Y., who was unharmed, and observed that he had ran over the guardrail while negotiating a curve. The vehicle was driven from the scene.
On Saturday, police received information from loss prevention at Walmart. It was determined that Dana S. Reider, 34, had been getting groceries and not scanning all the items through the self check out machines. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police assisted the Attorney General’s office with a search warrant along Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police received a complaint of fraud involving unemployment compensation.
Police received a report of an underage man driving a vehicle in the area of North Street. Police will continue to patrol the area.
Police responded to the area of Moose Street and North Street for a reported traffic crash. No injuries were reported in the incident and parties exchanged information.
Police responded to a Naulton Road address for a report of two suspicious men in the area. The men were gone upon police arrival.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 10:42 a.m., an incident occurred as a harassment was investigated on Sleepy Hollow Road, Rush Township, Centre County. A 51-year-old Philipsburg male suspect and a 32-year-old Philipsburg female victim were the individuals involved in this incident.