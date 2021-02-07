State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 4 at 11:15 p.m., Joseph Martin, 40, of Morrisdale, and a 42-year-old female victim were involved in a physical domestic dispute. The female victim reported that Martin slapped her on the side of her face. She left the scene and was located at another residence. Martin was uncooperative and would not answer his door to be interviewed. Summary harassment charges were filed through District Court 46-3-03.
A crash occurred on Feb. 6 at 3:58 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 122.8. A 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by Alan D. Martinezpalma, 35, of Van Nuys, Calif. lost control on the snow covered highway, spun and impacted the guide rail. The driver and his passenger, Luis F. Lopez, 34, of Overland Park, Kansas, were not injured.
State police are investigating an incident that occurred Feb. 6 at 2:15 a.m. at Red Schoolhouse Road/Ashland Road in Decatur Township. Troopers were asked to locate a 21-year-old female of Osceola Mills who reportedly ran away from the residence and was extremely intoxicated. Contact was made who was found to be under the influence of alcohol while walking down the street. Criminal charges of public intoxication were filed through the local magistrate office.
PSP were contacted for an incident of harassment on Feb. 5 at 11:22 p.m. on Grassflat Avenue in Cooper Township. While speaking with the 27-year-old female, she was concerned about a video taken of her by her husband. Upon speaking to the 39-year-old male of Grassflat, police observed the video and determined it was taken for proof of a crime being committed whereas the female was cutting the male’s clothes with a knife.While speaking with both involved, it was determined there had been a verbal altercation before those events took place. Both have been cited.
A crash occurred on Feb. 6 at 10:57 a.m. on Curwensville-Grampian Highway north of Grove Street. A 2005 GMC Sierra driven by James W. Snyder, 69, of Curwensville was traveling west on SR 879 and was preparing to make a left turn into a private driveway. A 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Seth A. Davidson, 35, of Mahaffey was traveling east on SR879 and approached the vehicle that was preparing to turn. Snyder failed to notice the oncoming vehicle and turned directly in front of the Traverse, causing a collision. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and no one was injured.
Troopers responded to a crash on Feb. 5 at 6:46 p.m. on Powell Street in Morris Township. A 2018 Dodge Journey driven by Caitlin D. Smith, 33, of Munson was traveling north on Powell Street and lost control, struck an embankment and residential structure. There were no injuries to the driver or to the passengers, ages 4 and 0.
Troopers responded to a crash on Feb. 3 at 11:06 a.m. that occurred on SR 53/Spring Street at the intersection of Don Street in Houtzdale Borough. A 2005 Chrysler Sebring was traveling westbound and approaching the intersection of Don Street when a 1995 Ford F150 traveling southbound on Don Street came to a stop at the stop sign before pulling onto Spring Street and into the oncoming path of the Sebring. The driver of the truck was unable to come to a stop and struck the Sebring. There were no injuries.
On Feb. 5 at 2 a.m. PSP responded to a drug overdose on Boxasen Road in Cooper Township. A 40-year-old male was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be medically and mentally evaluated.
Between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5 an unknown individual went to the Ohio Church Community Center, 2535 Ashland Rd., Decatur Towsnship and stole a 100-pound propane tank that was outside the building. Anyone with information regarding this theft should contact PSP Clearfield.
On Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m. a suspect pumped $31.43 of fuel into her vehicle at Starr Gas Station, 710 Elizabeth St. in Houtzdale. The suspect’s credit card was denied so the manager agreed the suspect could pay at a later date. The suspect provided the manager with her social security card and provided her with her cellular telephone number. To date the suspect hasn’t returned to make the payment. Investigation is ongoing.