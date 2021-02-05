Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a disturbance at an Ogden Avenue residence. It was reported that a resident was attempting to gain entry to another resident’s bedroom with the intent to obtain prescription narcotics. Police arrived on scene and the man involved was later taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Power Avenue. The accident was caused by poor roadway conditions that resulted in a vehicle unable to stop for a stop sign.
———
Police responded to a vehicle that became stuck on the railroad tracks. Police and towing services arrived on scene and removed the vehicle.
———
Police responded to multiple traffic hazards as a result of the latest snow storm. Police and fire crews assisted with traffic control as motorists were detoured through Clearfield Borough.
———
Police received a report of a theft that had occurred at a local East Market Street business. The owner reported that upon arriving at work, they observed the back door open and money missing from inside. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a report of an individual experiencing a cardiac arrest while in a vehicle that was parked near a local business. Police and EMS crews arrived on scene and administered CPR and Narcan. The man began to stabilize and was transported to the hospital.
———
Police were dispatched to a South Fifth Street residence for a residential burglary alarm. Police arrived, secured the area, and observed no signs of a “break-in”. The call was determined to be a false alarm and police cleared.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 3 at 9:45 a.m., police confronted Jared Maines, 36, of Penfield, as he was walking south on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township, due to an arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. During a pat down search, it was discovered Maines had steel knuckles in his left front pants pocket. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
Sometime between Nov. 15, 2020 at 8 a.m. and Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a 41-year-old Pittsburgh man’s storage unit on the 1400-block of Oklahoma Salem Road, Brady Township. The suspect(s) then removed a Craftsman tool box, miscellaneous tools and two bar stools.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.