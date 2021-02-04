Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 3:34 p.m., a crash occurred on the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 135 in Cooper Township. Stalbek Darkanbaev, 33, of Huntingdon Valley was driving when a large piece of ice dislodged itself from his vehicle’s trailer and struck the windshield of a vehicle driven by Ashley A. Schenk, 33, of Erie. There were no injuries related to this crash.
On Wednesday at 3 p.m., a crash occurred on Elizabeth Street, Houtzdale Borough as a vehicle was entering a parking lot. The driver’s boot got stuck on the accelerator pedal and caused the vehicle to travel over the curb into the front of Snappy’s Convenience Store. The front entry doors received heavy damage. No injuries were reported.
On Wednesday at 9:18 a.m., a 30-year-old Philipsburg woman reported being shoved by Steven Kelley, 40, of Philipsburg on the 600-block of Decatur Street, Chester Hill Borough. Harassment charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Morrisdale Allport Cutoff and Centre Hill Road, Graham Township. A vehicle was turning east onto Morrisdale Allport Cutoff and crossed into the westbound travel lane into the path of a vehicle driven by Curtis M. Reifer, 19, of Morrisdale. When Reifer attempted to slow down to avoid striking the other vehicle, Reifer’s vehicle slid off the roadway. The other vehicle continue traveling east on the cutoff. Reifer was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Sometime between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, suspect(s) hacked into a 49-year-old Woodland man’s online accounts and used his credit card information to steal money. This investigation continues.
On Jan. 24 at 4:16 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a traffic complaint on I-80 East, Pine Township. The vehicle was observed and a traffic stop initiated. The driver, Nathan Kapp, 40, of Monroeville, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence.
On Jan. 15 at 1:40 p.m., Joseph Martin, 40, of Morrisdale was taken into custody on Boxasen Road, Cooper Township, as a result of a 302 warrant. Upon being placed in custody, a pipe was found. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Jan. 14 at 2:25 p.m., it was reported to PSP Clearfield that someone drove through a yard on Old Turnpike Road, Morrisdale Township, causing damage to bushes. This incident is being investigated.
On Jan. 13 at 5:01 p.m., police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Grassflat Avenue, Cooper Township. It was determined that both persons involved, a 27-year-old Grassflat woman and a 24-year-old Woodland woman, will be charged. Charges of harassment will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Jan. 13, a 71-year-old Houtzdale woman contacted police via telephone and reported that unknown suspect(s) stole packages from her porch on Walker Street, Woodward Township. The woman related that she contacted Tophat, the business from which the items were purchased, and Tophat personnel advised that her packages were delivered on Nov. 6. The woman related that the packages contained two white pedicure tables which totaled $74.10.
On Jan. 11 at 3 p.m., police investigated a fight with a 16-year-old Ramey boy on a school bus on near Spruce and Blackburn streets, Bigler Township.
On Jan. 8, police responded to a report of a stolen log splitter on Albion Avenue, Brisbin Borough. Investigative leads were followed that led to the arrest of Joshua Kitchen, 24, of Woodland. Charges of theft and receiving stolen property will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Jan. 5 at 3:28 p.m., a crash occurred on Hilltop Road north of Gray Hollow Road, Boggs Township. Michael J. Dingey, 60, of Munson lost control of his vehicle while navigating a left hand curve. Dingey’s vehicle impacted a utility pole and some trees, then rolled onto its driver’s side. Dingey was not injured, however, he was transported to the hospital for a blood draw. Results of the blood draw are pending. Moshannon Valley EMS and Philipsburg Fire Department assisted at the crash scene. The roadway was shut down due to the utility pole across the roadway.
On Jan. 4 at 5:57 p.m., items were stolen from a 61-year-old Oxford man’s vehicle on the 5000-block of Deer Creek Road, Graham Township.
On Jan. 4 at 11:10 a.m., a crash occurred on Four Mile Road, Pine Township. Cody J. Sheasley, 30, of Ridgway was negotiating a curve while another vehicle, driven by Rodney M. Bellotti, 51, of Kersey, was negotiating the same curve from the opposite direction. Sheasley’s vehicle slid towards the middle of the roadway on the curve and impacted Bellotti’s. There were no injuries reported as a result of this crash. The roadway was shut down for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.
On Sept. 11, 2020 at 9 a.m., Darlene Waugaman, 43, of Cherry Tree cashed a check at Leyo’s IGA Market. The check Waugaman cashed was a duplicate check and the check bounced. Leyo’s personnel attempted to send Waugaman multiple certified letters about the bad check with no response. On Feb. 3, a non-traffic citation was filed on Waugaman.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 27, Lawrence Township Police and Clearfield Borough Police were dispatched by the Clearfield County 911 Center for a frantic truck driver who was being chased and followed throughout the borough/township area by several cars. The driver was eventually stopped by the Lawrence Township Police Department, where it was discovered that he had ingested methamphetamine. The driver, identified as Richard W. Christian, 34, of Missouri, was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw and charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:49 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation on Solley Road, Burnside Township. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, then crashed and the driver fled on foot. The driver was later identified as Keriane Cameron, 27, of North Cambria, and located. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 28 at 1:14 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County in which the driver was suspected to be under the influence of methamphetamine. A search of the driver, a 31-year-old Granville man, yielded a switchblade, which is a prohibited offensive weapon. Additional criminal activity was suspected and the vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.