Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 3:27 p.m., a 45-year-old La Jose man was scammed. Suspect(s) enticed the man into buying gift cards, taking pictures of them, and sending the pictures of the gift cards to the suspect. The suspect used the information from the gift cards to use the money. This investigation continues.
———
On Monday at 10:12 a.m., police responded to a drug overdose on Main Street, Bradford Township. The 26-year-old Woodland man refused treatment.
———
On Monday at 8:27 a.m., a crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 112, Pine Township. A driver observed a crash occur and began to slow. The roadway conditions at that time consisted of snow and ice which caused the vehicle to drive off the right side of the roadway and become stuck in the snow. The driver was not injured. Police were assisted on scene by PennDOT.
———
On Monday at 7:45 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East near mile marker 112, Pine Township. Kevin M. Washington, 31, of Gary, Ind., was driving when his vehicle began to slide on the snow covered roadway. The vehicle then slid off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Washington was wearing seat belt and was not injured during this crash.
———
Police are investigating an assault which occurred on Sunday at 12:19 a.m., at the Croation Club, Cross Roads Boulevard, Bigler Township. A known man assaulted a 52-year-old Houtzdale man. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Saturday at 5:28 p.m., a crash occurred on Second Street, Cooper Township. A vehicle exited the roadway and struck a sewage sign, multiple plastic/metal reflector poles and a bag of sand. The vehicle then fled the scene.
———
On Saturday at 3:46 a.m., police were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on the 1500-block of Troy Hawk Run Highway, Morris Township. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Charges are pending the toxicology report.
———
On Saturday at 3:39 a.m., Garrett Emigh, 28, of Morrisdale, removed merchandise from the Nittany Minit Mart in Morris Township without paying for it. Emigh was located a short distance from the store in possession of the items, taken into police custody, and charged with felony retail theft and criminal trespass.
———
On Friday at 1:34 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on eastbound lanes of I-80, Bradford Township. During the stop, a small amount of marijuana was seized from a 17-year-old boy. Charges were prepared and filed.
———
On Friday at 12:44 a.m., a retail theft occurred at Nittany Minit Mart, Morris Township. Garrett Emigh, 28, of Morrisdale entered the store, grabbed alcohol, and then left without paying. Charges are pending.
———
On Jan. 28 at 1:57 a.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on Poplar Street, Beccaria Township. Zachary S. McClellan, 22, of Blandburg, was driving when he stopped in front of a residence, shouted obscenities at a person inside the residence, then sped off at a high rate of speed. McClellan then control in gravel on the roadway and side swept a vehicle parked alongside the road. McClellan then fled the scene in a southbound direction.
———
On Jan. 26 at 8:37 p.m., police were contacted about a retail theft that occurred at the Dollar General in Morrisdale. Troopers reviewed the surveillance footage and it was found that Garrett Scott Emigh, 28, of Morrisdale had stolen multiple items.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 2:20 p.m., police were summoned to a crash on Route 322 involving a single vehicle off the roadway. Upon arrival, a pickup was observed in an embankment. The driver was not injured. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. It was determined that the driver was driving too fast for snow conditions, lost control, and traveled off the highway.
———
On Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:27 p.m., police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 100-block of Palmer Street. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the incident would be considered an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officers worked with Onstar and located the vehicle. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it failed to yield and ultimately returned to the Palmer Street address. When confronting the driver, who was identified as Torre Stucke, 35, of Clearfield, he resisted officers and was ultimately taken to the ground to affect an arrest. Related charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Police are continuing to investigate a heroin overdose involving a 26-year-old Curwensville woman which occurred Sunday at 4 p.m. on Route 219, Washington Township, Jefferson County.
———
On Sunday at 7:19 p.m., police responded to a report of retail theft at the Penfield Nittany Minit Mart. Charges were filed against Jared Maines, 36, of Penfield.
———
On Saturday at 5:42 p.m., police responded to a domestic between two adults on Evergreen Drive, Huston Township.
———
On Saturday at 3:26 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for a summary traffic violation on the 500-block of Wayne Road, Sandy Township. The driver, a 26-year-old DuBois woman, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
———
On Friday at 8:22 p.m., police responded to Nittany Minit Mart in Penfield, Huston Township, for reports of a man trespassing on the property who had been served a no trespassing notice earlier in the day. Charges were filed against Jared Maines, 36, of Penfield through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Friday at 5 p.m., Jared Maines, 36, of Penfield removed a 12” Italian hoagie from Nittany Minit Mart in Penfield without paying for the item. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Friday at 2:30 p.m., Jared Maines, 36, of Penfield was inside Nittany Minit Mart in Penfield yelling and swearing, causing a disturbance with customers inside the store. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Jan. 10 at 11:53 a.m., police responded to the Penfield Dollar General for reports of a man, identified as Jared Maines, 36, of Penfield, trespassing and refusing to leave the store. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:15 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on I-80 West, Sandy Township. The driver, a 35-year-old Philadelphia man, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office..
————
On Oct. 9 at 7:12 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Klimer Road, Sandy Township. During the stop, the driver provided false identification. It was determined the driver was Seth Badeau, 23, of Saint Marys.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Friday at 4:42 p.m., police responded to the 1100-block of Thompson Town Road, Chest Township for a report of a burglary with clothing items missing. Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact PSP Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 12:37 a.m., police found a stranded disabled motorist on Allen Dam Road, Burnside Township, that included at 30-year-old Snow Shoe man and two children. Through investigation, they were found and were safe but the Snow Shoe man was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending blood results and further investigation.
———
On Jan. 24 at 1:18 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for numerous summary traffic violations near Hale and Elizabeth streets in Osceola Mills. The driver, a 17-year-old Osceola Mills boy, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.