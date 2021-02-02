Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted concerning a possible trespassing incident along Washington Avenue. The suspect was identified and advised to not come back to the property.
———
Police responded to a report of a possible mental health incident along McNaul Street. The individual was contacted and spoken to by EMS and found to not be a threat to herself.
———
Police handled several related incidents along Allegheny Street and Fulton Drive involving a landlord tenant dispute, fight, and property disputes occurring at the same residence.
———
Police responded to an alarm along Anderson Street and found that everything was in order at the residence.
———
Police recovered a wallet at Snappy’s Convenience Store, which turned over to the owner.
———
Police were contacted by DuBois City Police concerning possible stolen gun incidents which occurred in Curwensville Borough’s jurisdiction.
———
Police responded to a Railroad Street address for a possible criminal mischief complaint.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons to retrieve a letter declaring a resident to be trespassed from the property.
———
Police were contacted by a Thompson Street residence due to a neighbor’s dog urinating on her shrubbery. Residents are reminded to keep dogs on a leash at all times and to respect other property or they will be cited for violations.
———
Police assisted Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder EMS agency with an EMS call along Griffith Avenue.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Feb. 1
A man was pulling out of the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot and misjudged the road, causing his vehicle to get stuck in a drainage ditch. The vehicle was towed out and driven from the scene. No injuries reported.
———
A 32-year-old South Brady Street woman reported that the other tenants in her building removed her property from a shared storage space.
———
Employees of the Holiday Inn Express reported there was a couple fighting in the elevator. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Jan. 31
Officers were called to the Clarion Inn for unwanted individuals. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
False alarm at JC Penney
———
A woman reported an erratic driver in while driving on Bee Line Highway on Shaffer Road the day before.
———
A 47-year-old Treasure Lake man reported being harassed by his 72-year-old mother. The two live together and got into a verbal argument over pictures in his room. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
False alarm at Miller Brothers Furniture
———
Officers were called to a Treasure Lake residence for a report of a 47-year-old man ripping the TV out of the wall. His 72-year-old mother reported he broke the TV in his room so he quickly came into the living room and attempted to take that TV. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 19-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Caribbean Rd in Treasure Lake when he lost control of his vehicle while going down a hill , causing it to slide off the road, into a ditch. Some property damage occurred, the vehicle was towed from the scene, and no injuries reported.
———
A 24-year-old Treasure Lake man reported an injured bald eagle laying in his back yard, not moving. Upon arrival, officers found to be a fallen branch with snow on it.
———
False alarm at Miller Brothers Furniture.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.