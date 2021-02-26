Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 8:10 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 53 just south of Poplar Street in Beccaria Township. Ruth H. Orichosky, 78, of Coalport lost control of her vehicle on a curve in the roadway and impacted an embankment along the shoulder. Orichosky’s vehicle traveled across the northbound lane and impacted an embankment along the shoulder, then came to final rest in the middle of the roadway. Orichosky was transported by Irvona Volunteer Ambulance Service to UPMC Altoona for a medical evaluation. Glendale Fire Department and local fire police assisted at the crash scene.
———
On Monday at 3:21 p.m., a crash occurred as Jordan J. Garcia Bernardez, 24, of Brooklynn, N.Y. lost control on the slush covered berm and struck a guide rail on I-80 east near mile marker 123, Bradford Township. Garcia Bernardez and two other passengers were not injured.
———
On Monday at 11:05 a.m., a two commercial vehicle crash occurred on I-80 West, Pine Township near mile marker 110. George L. Pangani, 68, of Fort Wayne, Ind., was following Angel M. Rivera, 42, of Allentown. Rivera slowed due to a previous crash. Pangani attempted to slow down but slid into the back of Rivera’s vehicle. All occupants were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
———
On Monday at 10:55 a.m., a crash occurred on Hardscrabble Road, Cooper Township. A crash occurred as a driver who was traveling south lost control due to snow covering the roadway and crashed into mailboxes that were along the roadway. The driver was not injured as a result of this crash.
———
On Monday at 5:10 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Pine Township at mile marker 112.5. Abdullahi H. Adan, 38, of Columbus, Ohio struck a tire laying in the left lane, causing it to hit the front bumper of a vehicle driven by Irene M. Matthews, 68, of Mill Hall. Adan continued straight and left the roadway, striking a guide rail and coming to rest on the left shoulder. There were no injuries reported.
———
On Feb. 17 at 9 a.m., an incident occurred in which Preston Dotts, 22, of Clearfield and Sephia Young, 18, of Houtzdale subjected each other to unwanted physical contact on Village Drive, Woodward Township. Dotts was also found to be in possession with drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Feb. 16 at 9:41 p.m., a crash occurred on Wall Farm Road, Penn Township. During the course of this crash, Gordon A. Buchwitz, 21, of Grampian was observed striking the front of an ATV. Buchwitz then backed up and fled back to his residence.
———
On Feb. 9 at 8:28 a.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on I-80 West, Union Township. Narinder Singh, 61, of Carteret, N.J., and Oleh Povazhny, 48, of Blakeslee were driving on I-80 West, Union Township. Povazhny slowed due to a crash ahead on the roadway. Singh was not aware that Povazhny had slowed, and collided with Povazhny’s vehicle. No injuries were sustained during this crash. Police were assisted on scene by PennDOT.
———
On Feb. 7 at 10:27 p.m., police responded to a property dispute in the 50-block of Mary Lane, Pike Township. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 17-year-old Clearfield girl, a 22-year-old Altoona woman, and a 20-year-old Curwensville man were involved in a physical dispute. Criminal charges for harassment were filed on all three individual through the local magistrate’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.