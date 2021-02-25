Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Tuesday at 7:23 p.m., police responded to assist CYS for an alleged child abuse allegation on the 500-block of Berkley Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. This investigation is ongoing.

