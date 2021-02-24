Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., police were called to the Clearfield County Jail for a possible contraband and drug possession incident. A 35-year-old woman concealed on her person on a small amount of a foreign substance. Possible charges of drug possession and contraband are pending following a drug analysis of the substance.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 10:44 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 west near mile marker 110.3, Pine Township. Richard L. Herrmann, 69, of Brookfield, Ill., was driving in the left lane when he lost control on the snow covered roadway. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert in the median, then overturned onto its driver’s side. Herrmann was uninjured.
———
On Monday at 6:37 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 just east of Trails End Road, Pine Township. Donald L. Daub, 57, of Clearfield, was driving too fast for the snowy road conditions, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle struck a snow embankment. Daub and passenger Elizabeth Gorman, 60, of Clearfield, were not injured.
———
On Feb. 11 at 9:38 a.m., a crash occurred on Dutch Road, west of Salem Road in Brady Township. Joseph M. Lacombe, 27, of Fryburg, was driving when his vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree on the right side of the roadway. Lacombe was not injured.
———
On Feb. 8 at 2:40 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Roman M. Rodriguez, 25, of DuBois, was traveling east whenever his vehicle left the roadway due to an impairment and struck a parked farm tractor. After impact, the tractor struck a large garage door. Rodriguez attempted to back the vehicle away from the tractor but was unable to do so due to disabling damage. He then left the scene and called 911 once he arrived at home. No injuries were reported.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.