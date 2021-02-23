Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police assisted several motorists who had become stuck on the railroad tracks along Williams Street during the inclement weather.
———
Police responded to Holmes Avenue for a man who was out of control and causing a disturbance. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police responded to North Front Street for a report of a pedestrian who was allegedly jumping in front of cars yelling. Police were unable to locate anyone.
———
Police responded to Northwest Third Avenue for a man who was to be intoxicated and causing problems. Police advised that charges are pending.
———
Police were notified of a lost dog around Nichols Street. Police were able to contact the owner who responded and took custody of the dog.
———
Police responded to Park Street for a man and woman engaged in a verbal argument. Police advised them of the complaint. Police were then called back a few hours later and found the man to be disorderly. Charges are pending on the man.
———
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident along South Second Street. Police report that one vehicle had backed into another causing minor damage. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
———
Police were called to Williams Street for a woman that was under the influence. While responding, police were advised the woman had fled. Police located the woman and found her to be under the influence of controlled substances. Charges are pending.
Lawrence Township
On Feb. 13, police were called to check the welfare of a motorist who had passed out behind the steering wheel at the Kwik Fill gas station for an extended period of time. Officers made contact with the driver, Joseph P. Lonjin, 32, and determined that he was under the influence of an unknown controlled substance. Lonjin refused to submit to chemical testing and charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Feb. 19
A Sandy Township man reported that while he was in jail last year his former girlfriend opened a Pandemic Unemployment Account in his name and took the money for personal use. Investigation continues.
———
Officers were called to a South Brady Street residence for altercation between a 16-year-old boy and his father. The boy and his father got into an argument when the boy became defiant and disrespectful with his father. The argument escalated when the dad shut down the son’s phone, causing the older brother to intervene, holding the boy down. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 20-year-old St. Mary’s woman lost control of her vehicle while rounding the corner of the Walmart building, causing it to hit a bank. No injuries reported and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 5:55 p.m., a fire occurred on the 300-block of Sportsmans Road, Huston Township. The PA State Police Fire Marshal Unit was requested to respond to determine the origin and cause of the fire. It was determined that the cause was associated with the flue pipe of a coal burning stove in the basement of the structure. The fire has been classified as accidental, with an estimated loss of approximately $300,000.
———
On Feb. 10 at 8 p.m., a crash occurred on La Jose Road, Chest Township. Eric A. Hand, 39, of Clearfield was negotiating a curve and lost control on the snow covered roadway. The vehicle overturned onto its drivers side. Hand was uninjured as a result of this crash. Police were assisted on scene by the Westover Volunteer Fire Department, PennDOT, and Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Company.
———
On July 8, 2019 police received a report of home improvement fraud from a 73-year-old Irvona man and a 66-year-old Irvona woman on the 200-block of Cressview Street, Irvona Borough. After a brief investigation, it was determined John James Sofronski, owner S&S Construction is responsible for the reported violations. Criminal charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 4:49 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence involving a 36-year-old Clearfield man on Elm Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Charges are pending.