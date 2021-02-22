Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 9:43 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Boggs Township. While driving west, Frank Dixon, 74, of Tyrone left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards before his vehicle rolled over and landed back on all four wheels. Dixon was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for suspected minor injuries.
———
On Friday at 10:29 p.m., a crash occurred on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. A cat ran out in front of a vehicle driven by Keereea L. Veres, 30, of Kylertown. Katrina I. Orndorf, 20, of Millheim was unable to bring her vehicle to a stop and impacted the rear of Veres’ vehicle.
———
On Wednesday at 12:14 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Decatur Township. Ronald L. Mowry, 64, of Woodbury was driving east and stopped as a vehicle in front of him was waiting to turn into a private drive. Perry T. Keller, 57, of Woodbury was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the rear of Mowry’s vehicle. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured in the crash.
———
On Feb. 16 at 2:53 p.m., a 46-year-old Grampian man reported a total of approximately $3,300 was withdrawn from his account via stolen checks. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 14 at 12:55 p.m., a crash occurred on Old Turnpike Road near its intersection with Trolley Street, Morris Township. A 17-year-old Morrisdale boy was driving and failed to negotiate a right curve. The boy’s vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and hit a vehicle driven by Tammy L. Bentley, 62, of Allport. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles and Bentley was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. Morrisdale Fire Company and Moshannon Valley EMS assisted on scene.
———
On Feb. 13 at 8:19 p.m., police responded to the 1600-block of Dorsey Avenue, Irvona Borough, for the report of trespassing and retail theft. Two suspects were identified, a 16-year-old Irvona boy and an 18-year-old Coalport woman, and summary charges of trespass, disorderly conduct and retail theft were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Feb. 10 at noon, a 61-year-old Philipsburg woman reported that a man approximately 40-50 years of age driving a light in blue color Tracker took her mail and packages from her mailbox on the 2600-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Feb. 5 at 2:18 a.m. a crash occurred on I-80 near mile marker 116.8, Lawrence Township. Farhad Karimi, 59, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was unable to stop on the icy roadway and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Rafael A. Sanchez, 32, of New York, N.Y. There were no reported injuries as a result of this crash.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 3:19 a.m., police responded to a report of a woman looking in cars at the Super 8 hotel. Upon arriving on scene, police made contact with the woman, identified as Katelyn Dotzler, 24, of Philipsburg. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Dotzler was under the influence of a controlled substance and did not have a room at the Super 8. Dotzler reported that she had smoked methamphetamine 2-3 days prior. Dotzler was then taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be medically evaluated. Charges are pending.
———
On Saturday at 5:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at Lawrence Park Village. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that Douglas Herndon, 50, of Clearfield had forced his way into an apartment by pushing his ex-girlfriend out of the doorway. Herndon then ran upstairs and kicked a large hole in her bedroom door because he believed her boyfriend was there. Herndon then fled the scene in a red in color Pontiac Vibe. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a parking complaint along Center Street.
———
Police received a parking complaint concerning a vehicle parked for some time along State Street.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 15 at 6 a.m., police responded to a drug overdose on the 100-block of Hoovertown Road, Huston Township. Upon arrival, it was determined that the 36-year-old State College woman was conscious and alert. She was then taken to Penn Highlands DuBois to receive treatment.
———
On Jan. 29 at 7:53 a.m., police were contacted by a 34-year-old DuBois woman who stated her boyfriend, Corey Bigelow, 29, of DuBois, had just physically assaulted her, then ran off into the woods on the 7200-block of State Park Road, Huston Township. Upon police arrival, the woman was discovered to have sustained recent physical injury to her left knee. Through investigation, it was related that Bigelow had committed several other crimes including simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering the welfare, and terroristic threats during this incident. Police were unable to find Bigelow. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Feb. 20
A 20-year-old State College woman reported that while at the DuBois Mall, she misplaced bags of baby clothes she purchased at Ross. Later in the day Mall Security reported that the woman was left at the mall by the friends she came with. The woman was eventually transported to an area motel for the night.
———
A 43-year-old Mapledale Road resident reported her neighbor got snow in her part of their shared driveway while he was blowing snow.
Feb. 19
A 66-year-old DuBois woman reported she was scammed out of $3,500 after she received an email from someone eluding that they were from Pinterest. When she clicked on the link in the email, a pop up showed up on her computer indicating they were from Microsoft and that her computer and bank accounts were compromised. When she called the phone number she was told to call a man with a slight accent told her to remove the money from her bank account that was compromised, and then purchase various gift cards, then send him the information. She was unaware this was a scam and complied with the instructions. Sandy Township Police Department encourages residents to not share personal information with anyone over the phone or to any pop up requests on your computer. Also a reminder, no credible company will have you send them gift cards of any kind as payment or to protect your assets. If you are questioning a call or email request do not hesitate to call the police department for assistance.
———
A Sandy Township man reported that while he was in jail last year his former girlfriend opened a Pandemic Unemployment Account in his name and took the money for personal use. Investigation continues.
———
Officers were called to a South Brady Street residence for altercation between a 16-year-old boy and his father. The boy and his father got into an argument when the boy became defiant and disrespectful with his father. The argument escalated when the dad shut down the son’s phone, causing the older brother to intervene, holding the boy down. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 20-year-old St. Mary’s woman lost control of her vehicle while rounding the corner of the Walmart building, causing it to hit a bank. No injuries reported and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 8, 2019 police received a report of home improvement fraud from a 73-year-old Irvona man and a 66-year-old Irvona woman on the 200-block of Cressview Street, Irvona Borough. After a brief investigation, it was determined John James Sofronski, owner S&S Construction is responsible for the reported violations. Criminal charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.