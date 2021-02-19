Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

Police responded to a disabled vehicle that was located on South Second Street. Police arrived and assisted the driver with calling for a tow truck.

———

Police responded to a vehicle fire on South Fourth Street. Police and Fire Crews arrived on scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

———

Police responded to a disturbance at an East Locust Street residence. It was reported that two persons were engaged in a verbal argument. Police determined that no physical injuries had occurred and both parties were warned of their actions.

———

Police responded to a security alarm that was activated at a Turnpike Avenue business. Police arrived on scene and located an employee who was inside the building after hours. The incident was determined to be a false alarm.

Lawrence Township

On Thursday at 11 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault on staff at the Clearfield County Jail. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that corrections officers were uncuffing Lindsey Allen, 37, of Clearfield after escorting her back to her cell when Allen spit in the face of a female officer. Charges are pending.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Recommended Video

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Tags

Trending Food Videos