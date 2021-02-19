Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a disabled vehicle that was located on South Second Street. Police arrived and assisted the driver with calling for a tow truck.
———
Police responded to a vehicle fire on South Fourth Street. Police and Fire Crews arrived on scene and successfully extinguished the fire.
———
Police responded to a disturbance at an East Locust Street residence. It was reported that two persons were engaged in a verbal argument. Police determined that no physical injuries had occurred and both parties were warned of their actions.
———
Police responded to a security alarm that was activated at a Turnpike Avenue business. Police arrived on scene and located an employee who was inside the building after hours. The incident was determined to be a false alarm.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 11 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault on staff at the Clearfield County Jail. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that corrections officers were uncuffing Lindsey Allen, 37, of Clearfield after escorting her back to her cell when Allen spit in the face of a female officer. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.