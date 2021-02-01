Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 12:17 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on I-80 west in the area of the 115 mile marker, Lawrence Township. Owen C. Greengrove, 20, of Rumson, N.J. was driving when a tractor trailer crossed the dotted line, causing Greengrove to swerve off the roadway and collide with an embankment. The vehicle then overturned onto its driver’s side and came to rest. No injuries were reported.
———
On Friday at 9:05 p.m., Russell Wisor, 55, of West Decatur was found to be driving a motor vehicle under the influence on Frog Hollow Road, Decatur Township. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Friday at 7:29 p.m., Terry Lee Titus, 38, of West Decatur grabbed a person during a physical altercation on the 3600-block of Long Run Road, Bradford Township.
———
On Friday at 2:55 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Bradford Towship. A vehicle slid off the roadway into the median. With the assistance of another motorist, the vehicle was able to return to the roadway with minimal damage and no injury.
———
On Jan. 25, a 14-year-old girl reported to a school official that she has been sexually assaulted by Brian Stone, 41, of West Decatur for the last several years. A forensic interview was conducted with the girl and additional information was obtained from a family member. Stone was arrested for criminal attempted rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and intimidation of a victim or witness. Stone was arraigned and placed in the Clearfield County Jail with bail set at $250,000.
———
On June 5, 2020 an incident occurred as a known Coalport man went to a business on Centennial Street, Houtzdale Borough, and attempted to purchase a gun. A background check was conducted and it was discovered that the suspect was prohibited from owning or possessing a gun. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of two men who were causing a disturbance. One of the men was allegedly intoxicated. They left prior to police arriving on scene.
———
Police are investigating an incident of fraud where someone attempted to use the victim’s information to sign up for unemployment.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street for a barking dog complaint. Police arrived and found the dog was taken inside.
———
Police responded to North Third Street for a 911 hang up that came from a dead cell phone. Police checked the area and were unable to locate in need of services.
———
Police checked the area of Bigler Avenue for a vehicle which was allegedly operating in a reckless manner. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
———
Police assisted EMS with a medical emergency along South Third Street.
———
Police had a driver’s license turned into them. Police were able to return the license to the owner.
———
Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for a noise complaint. Police arrived but were unable to locate any excessive noise.
———
Police responded to a suspicious person complaint along West Second Avenue. Police were unable to locate anything suspicious.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 3:01 p.m., police were called to Walmart for a retail theft. Officers arrived on scene to learn that a 47-year-old Clearfield man had concealed and removed numerous items from the store over the last year totaling over four hundred dollars. This incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.
———
On Jan. 18, police received a complaint of a defiant trespass. A 47-year-old Grampian man was arrested for trespassing on Edgewood property.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.