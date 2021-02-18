Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 16 at 11:49 a.m., police responded to a drug overdose on Miriam Street, Woodward Township. A 49-year-old Houtzdale woman was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be medically and mentally evaluated.
———
Sometime between Feb. 15 -16, an incident occurred as unknown suspect(s) stole four silver radiators from a 49-year-old Fallentimber man’s porch on South Heverly Boulevard, Beccaria Township.
———
On Feb. 15 at 9:22 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near Deer Creek Road, Graham Township. A driver attempted to apply his brakes due to the flow of traffic decreasing quickly. After applying the breaks, the vehicle made contact with the left guard rail and continued forward. During the course of contact, the vehicle lost several large trash bags from the trailer he was towing. One of the bags landed off the travel lane and over the guard rail. Several others landed in the left travel lane. As a result, another vehicle made contact with the bags in the left travel lane and sustained minimal damage.
———
On Feb. 15 at 6:50 p.m., a two commercial vehicle crash occurred on I-80 West at mile marker 130, Graham Township. Due to heavy ice covering the roadway, Luis F. Binet Ventura, 45, of Land O Lakes, Fla., lost control of his vehicle and jackknifed across the roadway. Georgi D. Chakarov, 53, of Bronx, N.Y. was unable to stop and impacted the back of Binet Ventura’s vehicle. Binet Ventura was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Chakarov was injured and transported to Penn Highlands ER for treatment.
———
On Feb. 15 at 6:50 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on I-80 West in the area of the 130 mile marker, Graham Township. Brian S. Umbaugh, 49, of Luthersburg attempted to avoid collision with a pre-existing crash and applied his brakes; however, due to icy road conditions he lost control of his vehicle and traveled across the left, through a set of guard rails and into a wooded center median before coming to rest. Umbaugh was wearing a seat belt, however, he was injured and was transported to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Room for treatment.
———
On Feb. 15 at 6:50 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on I-80 West in the area of the 130 mile marker, Graham Township. Mohammed Al Jashaami, 34, of Columbus, Ohio attempted to avoid collision with a pre-existing crash and applied his brakes. He immediately lost control of his vehicle, traveling across the left lane, off the left berm and overturning over an embankment. Al Jashaami related that he was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
———
On Feb. 15 at 6:50 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on I-80 West in the area of the 130 mile marker, Graham Township. Amber B. Basnet, 24, of Erie was driving in the right lane when a commercial vehicle crash occurred in front of him; he began to apply his breaks, sliding on the icy covered roadway. Basnet struck the guard rails and jackknifed across both lanes. Jeshua I. Walker, 31, of Jacksonville, Fla., was following and, unable to stop, collided into the rear of Basnet’s vehicle’s trailer. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, and were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries.
———
On Feb. 14 at 9:42 a.m., police responded to Irvin Street, Brisbin Borough for a domestic incident involving a 37-year-old Brisbin woman and a 4-year-old Brisbin boy as victims. Attempts to locate the suspect, a 37-year-old Mineral Point man, were unsuccessful. Charges were then prepared and the man was subsequently taken into custody and taken to Clearfield County jail for arraignment.
———
On Feb. 14 at 3:56 a.m., police investigated a domestic incident that occurred on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. A 30-year-old Kylertown man and a 30-year-old Kylertown woman were both cited with harassment.
———
On Feb. 14 at 2:05 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 453 near Zion Road, Knox Township. Cory A. Hayward, 38, of Olanta lost control of the vehicle and traveled uncontrollably off the westbound shoulder. The vehicle traveled through the snow at the edge of private property. The vehicle struck a winding road sign. Hayward fled prior to police arrival.
———
On Feb. 13 at 2:53 p.m., a crash occurred as Dean F. Smith, 66, of Madera was attempting to negotiate a curve in the roadway on Oak Ridge Road, Knox Township. Smith’s vehicle began to travel off the roadway and impacted a few small trees, then went into a culvert, causing it to overturn. Smith was not injured due to the crash. Madera Fire Department assisted with traffic control.
———
On Feb. 13 at 2:11 p.m., police responded to Blue Ball Road, Boggs Township for a report of property damage. It was found that an unknown person drove through a 50-year-old West Decatur woman’s yard and damaged a bird feeder which was set on top of a tree stump, approximately four feet off the ground. No damage was observed on the tree stump. This is believed to be intentional. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 12 at 3 p.m., police took a report of fraudulent bank account charges on Hemlock Street, Cooper Township. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township Police were assisted by this department in locating and taking into custody a woman who contained a warrant. The woman was transported to the Centre County Corrections Facility.
———
Police served a mental health warrant on a man who was possibly in danger of himself. Police served the warrant and assisted the man to the hospital without incident.
———
Police are investigating an incident involving a missing cat that may have been stolen by another individual.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on North Front Street. Police determined that the accident was caused by a vehicle attempting to merge into a different lane while it was already occupied by another vehicle.
———
Police responded to a structure fire that occurred at a South Third Street business. Police and fire crews arrived on scene and the fire was extinguished.
———
Police responded to a disturbance at a West Market Street residence. Police arrived on scene and discovered a verbal argument had occurred between two persons. During the argument, property was damaged. Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were located inside the residence as well.
———
Police responded to a potential over dose of medication at an East Cherry Street address. Police and EMS crews arrived and transported the person to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a disturbance at a Spruce Street address. Police arrived and discovered two persons arguing over the variety of a potato chip that one person bought while shopping. One person accused the other of slapping them in the face. Neither party wanted charges pressed.
———
Lawrence Township Police requested this department’s assistance with locating a man involved in a disturbance. Police arrived in the area and assisted with locating the man.
———
Police served a mental health warrant on a person who was possibly in danger of herself. Police served the warrant and assisted the person to the hospital without incident.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Feb. 13
A 54-year-old man reported that someone stole an oxygen tank from his vehicle.
———
Officers responded to a report of two men fighting outside the Falls Creek Sheetz. Upon arrival officers locate the men and a woman sitting in their vehicle. All parties confirmed it was an argument of over taking the man male home to Michigan. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Feb. 12
A 34-year-old Brockway man reported he parked his tractor trailer at the Pilot Travel Center and when he returned someone had damaged it.
———
A 59-year-old Falls Creek man pulled from Midway Drive on to Commons Drive into the path of a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Falls Creek woman, causing the two to collide. No injuries reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
———
A Kiwanis Trail resident reported that while her 17-year-old son was home alone, an unknown male walked into their home. The man announced he was looking for someone that was later to be determined the previous resident. The individual left the house and pulled away in a white Jeep. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
———
While traveling on Behringer Highway in the area of the Thunderbird, a 50-year-old Punxsutawney man was unable to stop his vehicle in time when the vehicle in front of him stopped to avoid hitting a rabbit in the road. The 47-year-old Anita woman driving the vehicle was uninjured but her passenger was transported to Penn Highlands for evaluation and treatment.
———
A vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Treasure Lake man pulled from the road beside onto Bee Line Highway Wendy’s into the path of a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Montoursville man. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and no injuries reported.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
A runaway teenager from Reade Township, Cambria County has been found safe. Police issued a report on Feb. 17 searching for the whereabouts of Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 15, who left his residence on Feb. 1 at approximately 2:15 p.m., and had since failed to return home. Police would like to thank members of the media and public for their immediate assistance with this investigation.
State Police at Rockview
No report.