Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 12:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to Comfort Inn for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a physical altercation had occurred between Stephanie Mando, 42, of Olanta and Daniel Wetzel, 36, of Mahaffey. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that both individuals provided false names to law enforcement due to both individuals having numerous warrants. Officers also located drug paraphernalia on Wetzel and drug paraphernalia inside the room. Both individuals were charged with providing false information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct and harassment.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.