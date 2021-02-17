Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Wednesday at 12:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to Comfort Inn for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a physical altercation had occurred between Stephanie Mando, 42, of Olanta and Daniel Wetzel, 36, of Mahaffey. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that both individuals provided false names to law enforcement due to both individuals having numerous warrants. Officers also located drug paraphernalia on Wetzel and drug paraphernalia inside the room. Both individuals were charged with providing false information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct and harassment.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

