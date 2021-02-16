Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Feb. 15, police received a call about a wanted woman in the area of Washington Avenue. Police located the woman, identified as Katelynn Dotzler, 24, of Philipsburg, and took her into custody. Dotzler was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Dotzler was also found to be under the influence of drugs. She was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands for medical treatment due to her highly intoxicated state. Charges are pending.
On Feb. 10 at 12:58 p.m., police responded to Goodwill for a report of a man committing a retail theft. Staff had him in the office. Officers made contact with the suspect, Daniel Carfley, 49, of Clearfield, who admitted to the theft, and was found to still be in possession of items. Charges are pending at this time.
On Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., police received a report of a retail theft at Goodwill. A woman took a jacket from the store without paying for it. Officers have been provided video, and are currently investigating.
Police are investigating an incident of witness intimidation and obstruction in a child abuse case. Justin James Centra, 40, was previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls. He and his mother, Sherri Renee Centra, 63, had numerous conversations, recorded via the Clearfield County Jail, regarding the pending charges against Centra. During those conversations, one girl could be heard speaking with Justin Centra, with the knowledge and consent of Sherri Centra. Charges of intimidation of a victim or witness, intimidation of a victim or witness in a child abuse case, and obstruction of a child abuse case have been filed against both Justin and Sherri Centra.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a call concerning a possible kidnapping incident which was later found to be a mental health incident.
Police assisted Clearfield State Police with an incident along Park Avenue.
Police responded to a suspicious persons complaint along McGlaughlin Street. The individual was not located, however police ask residents not to hesitate in contacting police when they observe things out of the ordinary.
Police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of State Street and Filbert Street. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police completed a vehicle lockout at the intersection of State and Thompson streets.
Police received a complaint of harassment by communication from a Fredricka Avenue resident and upon investigation found the situation to be civil in nature.
Police received a complaint of suspicious activity at the Locust Street residence and upon investigation met with a woman who provided officers with false identification. The woman was under the influence and found to have understanding warrants.
Police responded to an overdose call at Snappy’s Convenience Store, and a woman was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence.
Police responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Street and Ridge Avenue. There was an injury reported.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 2:58 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 35 just south of Rainey Lane, Newburg Borough. Antwain Corbett, 35, of Altoona lost control due to the icy road conditions. Corbett’s vehicle spun around, struck a section of guide rail, and flipped on its side over the bank. Corbett was transported to Punxsutawney by Mahaffey EMS for suspected minor injuries. Mahaffey Fire Department also assisted on scene.
On Saturday at 11:56 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 36 just south of North Camp Road, Bell Township. Cheyenne M. Lupole, 21, of DuBois lost control due to the icy road conditions and left the right side of the roadway striking multiple trees before coming to final rest. Lupole was transported to Conemaugh Hospital by Hastings Area EMS. Mahaffey Fire Department, Irvona Fire Department and Westover Fire Department also assisted on scene.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
