Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 12:48 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Sandy Township. Shannon G. Evans, 49, of Brockway was driving south on Route 219 when a deer entered roadway. Evans was unable to avoid collision with the deer. The vehicle spun 180 degrees and traveled into a snow bank. Evans was uninjured during the collision.
———
On Thursday at 5:05 a.m., Bradley Elensky, 49, of Curwensville was in a 40-year-old Curwensville man’s driveway on Hamilton Road, Pike Township, after being advised not to enter the property. Elensky proceeded to set off a possible M80 in the driveway and continued to yell at the man’s residence. Elensky fled the scene prior to the man exiting his residence and police arrival. Elensky was cited for disorderly conduct, harassment, driving without a license and trespass by motor vehicle through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., a 47-year-old Grampian man was stopped for speeding on Curwensville Grampian Highway, Pike Township. It was then discovered that he was under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Feb. 8 at 4:25 p.m., a 40-year-old West Decatur woman was having issues with her Amazon Video account. She received a phone number from someone who posed as a representative from Amazon. The woman called that number and was instructed to purchase gift cards and give the representative the gift card information to fix her account. After purchasing a $50 and $70 Amazon gift card, she ended the call and ended up calling another phone number to speak to Amazon. The woman was advised that Amazon would never ask for gift card information to resolve an issue and the person who she was talking to was not an Amazon employee.
———
On Feb. 8 at 8:16 a.m., two dogs were located tied outside a private residence on the 300-block of Maple Street, Ramey Borough, for over 30 minutes. The temperature was five degrees. Police observed the animals tied outside with no water below 32 degrees. A non-traffic citation was filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
Police are investigating an alleged third party PFA violation on Feb. 8 on Jacks Lane, Decatur Township. The witness refused to cooperate with the investigation. This investigation is pending.
———
On Feb. 1 at 3:27 p.m., a 45-year-old La Jose man was scammed by unknown suspect(s). The suspect(s) enticed the man into buying gift cards, taking pictures of them, then sending the pictures of the gift cards to the suspect(s). The suspect(s) used the information from the gift cards to use the money. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Police are currently in possession of two found children’s bicycles. If your child’s bike has recently been stolen or lost, please come to the Clearfield Borough Police Station to identify and claim them.
———
Police responded to sounds of possible gunfire in the area of East Market Street and South Fifth Street. Police arrived in the area and spoke to multiple individuals who heard the sound. Police were unable to locate the source and the incident was deemed to most likely be fireworks. No other 911 calls were reported regarding the sounds.
———
Police received a report of a phone scam involving a man posing to be associated with Publishers Clearing House and attempting to obtain a victim’s bank account information.
———
Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of McBride Street. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who was warned of his actions.
———
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident on East Locust Street involving damage to a parked car and parking meter.
———
Police responded to the hospital for a report of a violent and possibly suicidal man who had cut himself. The man then fled the hospital. Police searched the area and located the man near Nichols Street. The man was taken into custody and transported back to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a disturbance on East Locust Street. It was reported that a man was attempting to kick down a door in order to gain entry to a residence that was occupied by the caller. Police are investigating.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 28 at 9:26 p.m., two persons were involved in a verbal altercation which quickly turned physical on the 200-block of Woodward Road, Huston Township. No injuries were observed.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 2:22 p.m., a vehicle crash occurred on Black Elk Road, Chest Township. Jennifer M. Levisky, 40, of La Jose was driving when her vehicle left the roadway, traveled over an embankment and struck two trees. Levisky’s vehicle came to final rest on an embankment against two trees on the north side of Black Elk Road facing west. Levisky sustained no injuries.
———
On Friday at 10:21 a.m., an incident of the corruption of minors involving an 11-year-old Grampian boy was reported to police. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Thursday at 8:05 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Rockton Mountain Highway near Greenwood Road, Union Township, for a moving violation. During the stop the driver, a 76-year-old Curwensville man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On Thursday at 8:51 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 119 near Weld Road, Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Michele L. Hatten, 50, of DuBois lost control of her vehicle and began to slide. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The fire department arrived on scene and extricated Hatten. Hatten sustained injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS. Sykesville Fire Department and Big Run Fire Department also assisted on scene.
———
On Jan. 25, police responded to the 1300-block of Route 1830, Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a reported burglary that had occurred on or before Jan. 25. A 69-year-old DuBois man reported several miscellaneous items of sentimental value were removed from the residence. This investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 6 at 11 p.m., suspect(s) damaged seven washers on the 100-block of South Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.