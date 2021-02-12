Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 11:26 a.m., police were summoned to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 879 and Industrial Park Road. It was determined that a driver had driven through a red light and struck another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
———
Police are investigating an alleged theft that occurred on Wednesday morning at the Clearfield Masonic Lodge. A 67-year-old Clearfield woman has been identified as a suspect. The matter is still open at this time.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 8:40 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Route 28 near Strishock Lane, Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop the driver, a 20-year-old Clearfield man, admitted to having controlled substances and paraphernalia in the vehicle. The driver appeared to be under the influence a controlled substance and was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On Tuesday at 7:50 a.m., a crash occurred at the 103.5 mile marker of I-80 West, Union Township. A driver lost control of his commercial vehicle, which jackknifed sideways blocking both lanes of travel. Two other vehicles then struck the vehicle. Both lanes of I-80 west were shut down due to the crash. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 11:45 p.m., police responded to Rusty Lane, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County for a physical domestic. No injuries were reported or observed. The victims refused to cooperate with police prosecution.