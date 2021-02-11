Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., officers were requested to assist Clearfield County Probation in locating a subject at Budget Inn. Through the course of the incident, contact was made with ultimately with Shelby Maines, who is currently on probation. Through the course of the incident, it was found that Maines was in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Maines for the offenses.
———
On Tuesday, police received a report of an instance of fraud in the area of Mt. Joy Road. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Tuesday at 10:36 a.m., a two vehicle accident occurred due to icy conditions on Route 2024. A vehicle lost control in the S turns and struck a vehicle parked in the driveway at a residence. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.