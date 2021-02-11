Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., officers were requested to assist Clearfield County Probation in locating a subject at Budget Inn. Through the course of the incident, contact was made with ultimately with Shelby Maines, who is currently on probation. Through the course of the incident, it was found that Maines was in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Maines for the offenses.

———

On Tuesday, police received a report of an instance of fraud in the area of Mt. Joy Road. This investigation is ongoing.

———

On Tuesday at 10:36 a.m., a two vehicle accident occurred due to icy conditions on Route 2024. A vehicle lost control in the S turns and struck a vehicle parked in the driveway at a residence. No injuries were reported.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

