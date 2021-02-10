Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 7 p.m., a 47-year-old Grampian man was stopped for speeding on the 4700-block of Curwensville Grampian Highway, Pike Township. It was then discovered that he was under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Tuesday at 6:10 a.m., a crash occurred on Quehanna Highway, Karthaus Township. Cary L. Evans, 50, of Ebensburg was driving when his vehicle slid on the snow covered roadway and struck an embankment and trees. Evans and passenger Billie Jo Evans, 51, of Ebensburg, were not injured.
———
Police are investigating an incident that took place on Curtin Street in Osceola Mills on Monday at 1:31 p.m. A 17-year-old Osceola Mills boy threatened a 25-year-old Osceola Mills man with a “look alike” BB gun pistol. During the incident, a 66-year-old Osceola Mills man was struck in the face, causing injuries. Charges will be filed relating to the matter.
———
Sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, unknown suspect(s) broke the bulletin board in the lobby of the United States Postal Service lobby in Grampian. Anyone with information is to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Feb. 6 at 12:31 p.m., a crash occurred on Spring Street, Woodward Township. Caleb. A. Kasubick, 28, of Houtzdale failed to notice traffic stopped in front of him. Kasubick swerved to attempt to avoid collision but sideswiped a vehicle driven by Tracy L. Hill, 44, of Osceola Mills. Kasubick’s vehicle then traveled through a snowy section of yard and struck a snow pile, causing the vehicle to launch in the air. The vehicle landed in the parking lot of the Puff Super Value convenience store. Kasubick’s vehicle collided with a vehicle owned by Craig A. Johnson, 60, of Smithmill, which was legally parked. Kasubick and Hill were uninjured; Johnson was exiting his vehicle when it was struck, causing him to fall to the ground with a minor injury.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Church Road, Canoe Township, Indiana County. Olivia P. Lockett, 24, of Grampian was negotiating a curve when her vehicle left the roadway, traveled over an embankment, and struck a tree. Lockett sustained minor injuries.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 31 at 4:26 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on the 700-block Elm Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A 45-year-old Philipsburg man was arrested for driving under the influence.