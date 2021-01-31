State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 28 at 8:59 p.m. troopers were contacted in reference to a domestic incident. A known adult male, 42, of Clearfield allegedly grabbed a 39-year-old female, also of Clearfield, by the head and area and push her out of a door. She then allegedly struck and grabbed the male on the arm areas. This occurred on Jerry Run Road in Goshen Township. Charges filed in District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Jan. 30 at 10:23 a.m. troopers encountered three people passed out in a vehicle parked at Bigler Minit Mart on Bigler Cemtery Road/Allport Cutoff in Bradford Township. Contact was made with all three persons. The driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. A consent search of the vehicle and persons was conducted and a small amount of suspected heroin and various drug paraphernalia was discovered. Charges to be field against Todd Vereshack, 36, of Houtzdale, Douglas Domack, 24, of Houtzdale, and Donald Smith, 29, of Houtzdale at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Jan. 29 around 4 p.m. troopers received a call from a 61-year-old female of the 3700-block of Irvona Road in Jordan Township who stated she was scammed out of $2,500 from an unknown individual who claimed he was from Amazon. Troopers remind residents not to give personal information to anyone and to contact authorities immediately.
———
On Jan. 29 at 4:03 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on state Route 153/Crooked Sewer Road north of Huckleberry Hill Lane in Boggs Township. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kathy L. Said, 59, of Curwensville was traveling south when a deer entered the roadway from the west side of the road and struck the vehicle. The Equinox suffered disabling damage. Said was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
On Jan. 29 at 11:15 p.m. on Cooper Avenue north of Johnsons Road in Cooper Township, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a residence. The unknown driver fled the scene on foot. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 29 at 1:36 a.m. troopers initiated a traffic stop on a black 1994 Ford F150 pickup truck for an equipment violation at 1025 Hilltop Rd. in Boggs Township. Upon further investigation, Douglas Domack, 24, of Houtzdale was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending a toxicology report.
———
On Jan. 29 at 3:03 p.m. on I-80 westbound at mile marker 123.6 in Bradford Township, a 2010 Nissan Rogue driven by Taylor A. Brooks, 19, of South Orange, N.J., lost control of the vehicle, exited the northern side of the roadway before rolling over until it rolled back over on its wheels. The vehicle then collided with the embankment and partially overturned as a result of the impact, coming to rest on its passenger side. The driver was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries.
———
On Jan. 29 at 9:16 a.m. on Block Muddy Run Road in Beccaria Township, troopers assisted a disabled motorist. While on scene it was reported that some items were stolen from within the vehicle. It was determined that violations of the PA vehicle code had occurred and the operator and owner of the vehicle were cited accordingly. Investigation continues. Vicim was a 36-year-old male from Fallentimber.
———
PS Clearfield was referred a CY-104 from Clearfield County CYS alleging a known juvenile was physically assaulted by a known adult male between Nov. 11 and Nov. 13 on Harper Mine Road in Penn Township. Investigation is ongoing.