Lawrence Township
On Monday, police received a report of an assault at the Clearfield County Jail. Upon investigation, it was found inmate Collin Gardner, 24, of Tyrone assaulted another inmate causing serious bodily injury including a broken nose. Charges for aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct, and harassment have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Monday at 12:39 a.m., a vehicle exited the McDonald’s lot onto Route 879. The driver traveled across both lanes, ultimately attempting to pull over onto the side of the roadway. The driver backed the tractor trailer off the roadway, ultimately striking a fence along the roadway. When the driver attempted to pull forward to park the tractor trailer, part of the fence was attached to the trailer, ultimately causing the chain link fence to be removed from the poles as well as destroying shrubbery and a PennDOT sign. There were no injuries and the vehicle was drivable.
———
On Sunday at 12:06 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence for a report of a break-in that was in progress on the 1700-block of Bloomington Glen Richey Highway. Upon arrival, police made contact with Bethany Warren, 53, of Olanta, who was found to be under the influence and hallucinating about individuals breaking into her residence. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Warren was in possession of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.
———
On Thursday at 10:35 p.m., police are investigating an incident in which a man, claiming to be a member of the fire police, took it upon himself to direct traffic in the area of Supercenter Drive. The man, Ryan Connacher, 23, of Curwensville, was confronted by actual fire police, and proceeded to yell obscenities and spin tires as he left the area. Charges are pending.
———
On Thursday at 10:35 p.m., police responded to Sheetz for a report of a man and a woman passed out in a vehicle. Robert Gavlak II, 30, of Madera and Katelynn Dotzler, 24, of Philipsburg were both woken up without issue. They were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending on both individuals.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Friday at 8:31 a.m., a report was taken at PSP Punxsutawney concerning three known individuals trespassing on a 36-year-old Noddingham, Md. man’s private property in Bell Township.
State Police at Ridgway
On Sunday at 11:25 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Route 255 near Hickory Avenue, Jay Township, Elk County for a summary traffic violation. After further investigation, it was determined that the driver, Rodger Miles, 58, of Philipsburg was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Miles was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. While at Penn Highlands Elk, Miles agreed to a legal blood draw. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office.
