Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were called to East Locust Street for a harassment that was taking place between apartment tenants. As a result of the incident, one man was cited for public intoxication.
Police served a 302 warrant on a man from Bigler Avenue. The man was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Police responded to Reed Street for an act of criminal mischief, during which three vehicles were damaged from eggs being thrown on them. Police are investigating the incident.
Police are investigating a theft of jewelry and a camera system from a residence along Spruce Street.
Police assisted Clearfield EMS with a patient along Williams Street who was suffering from a medical emergency.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 9, police received a report of a protection from abuse violation. Christopher Rose sent approximately four different letters to a woman knowing that he was to have no contact with her.
Curwensville Borough
Police handled a vehicle lockout at Snappy’s convenience store.
Police were contacted concerning a suspicious individual in the area of the 400-block of State Street. The individual was located later and advised not to come back to the area.
Police performed a welfare check on an individual at the Curwensville Commons and found that there were no issues or further concerns for the individual.
Police were advised of a noise complaint/possible domestic situation in which persons could be heard screaming in an Ann Street residence. Police responded to the residence and learned that children were playing games and yelling at each other.
Police were contacted concerning a prior motor vehicle accident which occurred after a driver failed to stop for a steady red signal and collided with another vehicle.
Police were able to perform a lockout at a local business for a resident who had forgotten the key to get inside.
Police were contacted concerning a welfare check at a Filbert Street residence. Upon the tenants coming home, it was learned that they were having no issues and police cleared without further incident.
Police were contacted concerning a man asking for money along Fourth Avenue. When the man was not given the money, the man made statements about asking if the woman locked her doors. Police waited in the area, however, they were unable to observe the man again.
Police were contacted concerning a complaint along Schofield Street. Both tenants were contacted by phone and asked to keep the noise down.
Police were contacted concerning an alleged break in and items stolen from a Schofield Street residence. The investigation is ongoing.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 2:55 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township, subsequently arresting the driver, a 24-year-old Houtzdale woman, for driving under the influence.
On Sunday at 12:28 a.m., a crash occurred on Walnut Street, Rush Township, Centre County. A driver lost control of a vehicle after a slight left hand curve in the roadway. The driver was able to get the ATV right side up and drive it away from the scene. There were no injuries in this crash. It should be noted that ATVs are permitted to ride on this township road.