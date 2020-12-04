Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 1:38 p.m., a 65-year-old Frenchville man reported to PSP Clearfield that he was scammed by a fake Facebook account that led him to purchase gift cards from several different retail stores and then provide the card numbers in return for false promises of large amounts of cash. This investigation is ongoing.
On Monday at 8:26 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Vermont on I-80 West near mile marker 124, Bradford Township. The driver, Brian Roberts, 40, of Hartford, Vt., was taken into custody without incident. Roberts was arraigned and is currently being held at the Clearfield County Jail.
On Sunday at 11:08 p.m., a crash occurred on Morrisdale Allport Cutoff near its intersection with Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. While driving a motorcycle north, Ann M. Emigh, 39, of Drifting failed to negotiate a right hand curve on the roadway. As a result, Emigh struck a traffic island and traffic sign which caused Emigh to be ejected from her bike. Alcohol was a factor in the crash and charges will be pending blood alcohol results. Emigh was wearing a DOT approved helmet and suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. Emigh was transported to UPMC Altoona by medical helicopter.
On Sunday at 1:20 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Deer Creek Road, Morris Township for a window tint violation. During the traffic stop it was learned that the driver, a 27-year-old Frenchville man, had been drinking and was asked to perform SFST’s. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Nov. 28 at 11:49 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. During the traffic stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and resulted in finding marijuana and paraphernalia. Charges will be filed against a 20-year-old Hawk Run man through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Nov. 23 at 6:37 p.m., a crash occurred on Allport Cutoff, Graham Township. An unknown driver sideswiped Dylan E. Confer, 21, of Kylertown, then fled the scene. The unknown vehicle was described as an unknown make or model, dark in color, possibly with diver’s side damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Nov. 23 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a gray SUV in the Bradford Township area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.