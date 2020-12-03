Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 25 at 7:03 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for driving at a high rate of speed on I-80 West, Sandy Township. While checking the vehicle registration it was discovered to be stolen. While checking the driver, Mustaque Ahmed, 39, of Jamaica, N.Y., was found to have warrants. Ahmed was taken into custody and charges were prepared. Ahmed was arraigned and placed in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 8:10 p.m., a man fired numerous shots at another vehicle on Route 219 near Bell Run Road, Greenwood Township. The man is described as white, 5’11”, clean shaven with military style hair cut, wearing a tan sweater with a black/blue symbol on the front and blue jeans. The man was driving a light blue/gray hatchback with racks on the top and a PA registration plate with blue letters and a white background. A 9mm handgun that was used had a gray finish. Anyone with information, please contact Trooper Malloy at PSP Punxsutawney, (814) 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 8:16 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County. Timothy J. Smith, 39, of Peru, Ind., was negotiating a left curve on a downhill slope when it lost control due to snow and ice on the roadways and went off the right side of the road.The vehicle struck a guard rail and continued around the guard rail approximately 300’ until it came to a final rest.
Assisting at the scene were Hope, Reliance, and Port Matilda Fire Companies.
———
On Tuesday at 3:07 p.m., Michael Parkes, 56, of Philipsburg violated a protection from abuse order on Curtin Street, Osceola Borough.