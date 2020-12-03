Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On Nov. 25 at 7:03 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for driving at a high rate of speed on I-80 West, Sandy Township. While checking the vehicle registration it was discovered to be stolen. While checking the driver, Mustaque Ahmed, 39, of Jamaica, N.Y., was found to have warrants. Ahmed was taken into custody and charges were prepared. Ahmed was arraigned and placed in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

DuBois City Police

Recommended Video

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Wednesday at 8:10 p.m., a man fired numerous shots at another vehicle on Route 219 near Bell Run Road, Greenwood Township. The man is described as white, 5’11”, clean shaven with military style hair cut, wearing a tan sweater with a black/blue symbol on the front and blue jeans. The man was driving a light blue/gray hatchback with racks on the top and a PA registration plate with blue letters and a white background. A 9mm handgun that was used had a gray finish. Anyone with information, please contact Trooper Malloy at PSP Punxsutawney, (814) 938-0510.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Tuesday at 8:16 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County. Timothy J. Smith, 39, of Peru, Ind., was negotiating a left curve on a downhill slope when it lost control due to snow and ice on the roadways and went off the right side of the road.The vehicle struck a guard rail and continued around the guard rail approximately 300’ until it came to a final rest.

Assisting at the scene were Hope, Reliance, and Port Matilda Fire Companies.

———

On Tuesday at 3:07 p.m., Michael Parkes, 56, of Philipsburg violated a protection from abuse order on Curtin Street, Osceola Borough.

Tags

Trending Food Videos