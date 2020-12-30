Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 6 p.m., unknown suspect(s) passed a counterfeit $20 bill at Dollar General in Penfield. This investigation continues.
———
Sometime between Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 28 at 9 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a gated towing storage facility on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. No trespassing signs are clearly posted at the site. The unknown suspect(s) walked around a white Jeep Grand Cherokee parked inside the facility.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 4:58 p.m., a collision occurred on Route 210 near its intersection with Yoder Road, North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Rebekah J. Shlala, 24, of DuBois was driving when she looked down to grab an item. When she looked up, she was off the roadway and panicked. Subsequently, she swerved onto the oncoming traffic lane and drove into the embankment. A citation was filed against Shlala through Magisterial District Judge Douglas R. Chambers’ office.
———
On Sunday at 12:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Sheppard Street, Westover Borough, for a report of a domestic between a 25-year-old Morrisdale man and a 25-year-old Mahaffey woman. Upon their arrival, the troopers conducted interviews with both parties and it was determined that during this incident, the two engaged in a verbal argument followed by pushing and shoving each other over clothing items. Neither individual sustained any injuries, and both individuals were issued a non-traffic citation for harassment. This investigation is currently ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 2:43 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash located on Spike Island Road, Rush Township, Centre County. This crash occurred as a driver drove off the road and into an embankment. The driver did not sustain any injuries.