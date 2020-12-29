Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to South Fourth Street to assist a tenant who had locked themselves out of their apartment. Police were able to get into the apartment.
———
Police responded to Bigler Avenue for a traffic complaint where a vehicle was to be driving recklessly. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
———
Police responded to the 300-block of East Cherry Street for a juvenile foster child who was being aggressive and physically assaulting her mother. Police found the child to need mental health treatment.
———
Police responded to Reed Street for a parking complaint where a vehicle was to be blocking a dumpster. Police located the owner who moved the vehicle.
———
Police responded to South Fourth Street for a disturbance between a man and woman. Police arrived and found the altercation to be verbal in nature.
———
Police responded to Barclay Street for a child that had run away from home. Police located and returned the child.
———
Police responded to East Sixth Street for an altercation between a mother and adult son. Police were able to handle the incident on scene.
———
Police were asked to check the welfare of a Daisy Street resident after his wife was unable to get in touch with him. Police were able to make contact with him and found him to be okay.
———
Police responded to Bigler Avenue for a disturbance between a wife and husband. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
A vehiclwe as damaged while it was parked along South Third Street. Police report that someone broke out the side window, headlight, and taillight. Police do have a suspect and the investigation continues.
———
Police assisted a motorist along Williams Street after his vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks.
———
Police assisted PSP Rockview by taking a woman into custody along Daisy Street. The woman was wanted by PSP Rockview.
———
Police responded to several vehicle accidents during the holiday.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted concerning a civil situation regarding persons at a local business.
———
Police were advised of a traffic issue at the intersection of Filbert Street and South Street where an individual had struck a street sign.
———
Police responded to a residential alarm along Anderson Street and found the residence to be secure.
———
Police handled a child custody situation involving other civil factors at an Anderson Street residence.
———
Police responded to the area of Filbert Street and State Street for a report of reckless driving, however, the vehicle was gone upon police arrival.
———
Police responded to a local establishment for a report of a man passed out in a vehicle. The man was located and found to only be sleeping and not under the influence of any substances.
———
Police were contacted concerning a non-reportable accident at Fuel On. Nobody was injured and the parties exchanged information at the scene.
———
Police were contacted concerning a suspicious man in the area of Trails End Road who was attempting to remove a dead bear from a residence.
———
Police were contacted by a woman who explained that she had backed into a gold colored car at Citi Drug Store. The woman left her information and stated that she had attempted to locate the owner of the vehicle, but could not.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 18 at 3 p.m., police were dispatched to The Meadows Drive, Potter Township, Centre County, for a report of a physical altercation that occurred between two patients. Upon investigation, it was determined that a harassment incident had occurred. The A 17-year-old girl was cited via NTC through Magisterial District Judge Thomas N. Jordan’s office.
———
On Dec. 13 at 7:21 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop for summary traffic violations on North Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Further investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old Osceola Mills man, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.