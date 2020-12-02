Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to the hospital emergency department to assist nursing staff with restraining a psych patient. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation without incident.
Police responded to a report of juveniles harassing a local resident by knocking on his door at odd hours. Police responded in the area but were unable to locate any individuals.
Police responded to a report of drug paraphernalia found in a local business. Police retrieved the items and disposed of them.
While on patrol, police located an intoxicated man walking on the side of Bigler Avenue. Police assisted the man to a residence. Charges will be filed.
Police received a report of retail theft at a local pharmacy. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a vehicle accident on Vanvalza Avenue involving an elderly woman who had struck a utility police. Police and EMS Crews arrived and found there to be no injuries. Police assisted the woman with a ride to her residence.
Police responded to assist a motorist who had locked himself out of his vehicle while on a travel lane of a highway. It was reported that the man locked himself out of his vehicle while assisting another motorist. Police arrived and unlocked the vehicle.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 6:49 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 879 near Hammermill Road. Samuel T. Pennington, 29, of Clearfield lost control of his vehicle while driving across a bridge. The vehicle left its lane of travel, ultimately crossing over into the oncoming lane and striking the bridge. Pennington and two passengers, Chase Bell, 19, of Clearfield and Caullin Reed, 19, of Woodland, were uninjured.
On Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Lawhead Street. Ann Marie Rowles, 33, of Curwensville attempted to stop her vehicle and ultimately slid into the rear of a vehicle driven by Scott L. Beatty, 51, of Hyde. There were no injuries reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Dec. 1
Staples and Big Lots both reported receiving counterfeit $100 bills.
A 51-year-old DuBois woman was making a U-Turn on South Brady Street when a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old DuBois woman was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision. No injuries reported.
Officers responded to several accidents that occurred due to weather conditions.
Nov. 30
False alarm at ABCS.
A 76-year-old man reported that he received solicitation from the National Police Association out of Texas through the mail claiming to benefit local police. The letter was determined to be a scam.
A 33-year-old Shaffer Road man called police when he and his 37-year-old partner got into an argument. Officers were able to handle the situation without incident.
A 48-year-old Brockway man reported that he was being harassed by 35-year-old Hanes Drive woman who had a dish of his that he is trying to get back.
Nov. 29
A Smithfield Street man reported his dog missing.
Nov. 28
Neighbors reported a 35-year-old Denton Avenue woman causing a disturbance inside her home. Officers handled the situation without incident.
False alarm at Tri County Church.
A hunter reported he was unable to find his way out of the woods in the vicinity of Treasure Lake. Officers had the man call dispatch in order for them to track his phone and guide him out. The man found his way to his way out of the woods, where he was met by officers who verified he was all right.
A Bella Vista Lane man reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside his home, with out of state plates. Officers were able to determine the vehicle belonged to a neighbor.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 3:39 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Zachary J. Dotts, 18, of Lilly was negotiating a left turn when he lost control and slid off the roadway. Dotts was uninjured.
On May 3 at 1:18 p.m., a suspect attempted to purchase a firearm at Belding and Mull, Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County, while being prohibited from doing so due to criminal history. This investigation is ongoing.