Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 3:35 p.m., officers responded to Point Spring & Driveshaft for a report of an attempted theft of motor vehicle. Throughout the course of the investigation, officers encountered multiple vehicles in the same area that had been broken into and looted. Officers were ultimately able to locate the suspect, Logan Darby, 19, of Orange, Texas, with a stolen vehicle from Texas. Darby was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 9:34 a.m., a crash occurred as Lura J. Nichols, 71, of Punxsutawney was driving on Shamokin Trail Road near Barabas Road, Brady Township. Nichols’ vehicle exited the roadway just prior to overturning. Minor injuries were reported on scene. PSP DuBois was assisted by Brady Township Fire Department and EMS.
———
On Friday at 6:49 a.m., a crash occurred on Reynoldsville Falls Creek Road, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Jessica R. Gray, 46, of DuBois was driving north when she lost control on the snow covered road. Gray’s vehicle skidded along for a short distance before going off the lane and striking a tree head on. Gray did not sustain any injuries. The front seat passenger, Matt S. Mancuso, 43, of DuBois, sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois.
———
On Dec. 4 at 3:45 p.m., an incident occurred as Jessica Leinemann, 32, of Clearfield was driving on the 2000-block of Rich Highway, Sandy Township. Leinemann was observed committing a Title 75 traffic violation at which time a traffic stop was conducted. It was determined that she was driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Dec. 27
A vehicle driven by an 18 year old DuBois man pulled from Watson Highway onto SR 219 into the path of a vehicle driven by a 25 year old DuBois man, causing the two to collide. Three parties were transported to Penn Highlands via EMS and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Dec. 26
Officers were called to a Treasure Lake residence for a domestic disturbance, that was reported to be physical. Upon arrival, officers located the 55-year-old man and his 52-year-old paramour. Both agreed there was an argument that culminated with a shove, but nothing more physical. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Walmart employees reported receiving two counterfeit $5 bills.
———
False alarm at CNB.
Dec. 25
Officers responded to a Hetrick Road residence for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers found a 55-year-old man in the driveway. He told officers he was outside because his 56-year-old wife had been acting like he was hitting her and threatening to call police. Officers spoke to the woman who confirmed the man’s story. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
False alarm at Fed Ex.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.