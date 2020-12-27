PSP Clearfield
PSP Clearfield was contacted on Dec. 24 at 4:41 a.m. about the safety of a 51-year-old Houtzdale man. Upon arrival at Snappy’s on Elizabeth Street in Houtzdale Borough, the male was observed behind the driver’s seat of his parked 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage. The vehicle’s front end was up over the curb in the Snappy’s parking lot. Upon making contact on scene, it was determined the male was under the influence of an unknown drug. Standardized field sobriety testing was performed and the male showed signs of impairment. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood test. Investigation is pending lab results.
———
On Dec. 25 at 1:01 a.m., PSP responded to a crash on I-80 at mile marker 133.2 in Cooper Township. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east when the driver, Ira S. Wolf, 65, of Oak Park, Mich. lost control on the icy covered roadway, traveled off the north shoulder, into a ditch and overturning on the driver’s side. Wolf and his passenger, Zahava G. Wolf, 61, also of Oak Park, Mich. were not injured and refused transport. Assisting on scene were Winburne Vol. Fire Co. and Moshannon Valley EMS.
———
PSP are investigating a theft of vehicle parts on Whiteside Drive in Woodward Township. A 72-year-old male of Irvona reported that after sitting in the woods for about five years, a homemade trailer and wood stove was taken from the property. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. on the 300-block of Main Street in Ramey Borough, Richard W. Guthrie, 48, of Williamsport, with intent to harass, annoy or alarm a 32-year-old Ramey female, did engage in a course of conduct or repeatedly committed acts, namely repeatedly yelling at the victim, which did alarm or seriously annoy such other person which served no legitimate purpose. PSP cited Gurthrie with summary harassment.
PSP at Rockview
On Dec. 8, PSP initiated a traffic stop at Moshannon Street/US Route 322 in Rush Township, Centre County, on a vehicle for a revoked registration violation. Upon investigation, it was found that a 58-year-old male of Osceola Mills was found under the influence of alcohol and had a suspended license due to prior DUIs. Charges are pending.
———
On Dec. 24 at 4:10 p.m., PSP responded to a single vehicle crash located on east I80 at mile marker 152.4 in Boggs Township, Centre County. A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Sara J. Tressler, 51, of Morrisdale, was traveling east and began to hydroplane. Tressler struck the guide rail and was not injured.