Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 8:18 a.m., police received a report of a theft of a purse in Houtzdale Borough. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield, 857-3800, reference PA20-1780334.
———
On Monday at 8:16 p.m., a 42-year-old Grampian man called PSP Clearfield to report that he felt he was part of a scam. He received a phone call that said he was going to be arrested if he did not go to Walmart, purchase a gift card, and give the caller the information on the card. The man stated he did not want to be arrested and went to Walmart and did what the caller asked.
———
On Sunday at 4:29 p.m., an incident occurred as Michele Conklin, 45, of Woodland and a 47-year-old Osceola Mills man got into an altercation on Grahampton Road, Bradford Township. Conklin was charged with a summary harassment at Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Saturday at 10:59 p.m., an incident occurred on the 800-block of Main Street, Coalport Borough. Tracy D. Bennett, 48, of Coalport threw a man’s belongings at him through an open window. She then proceeded to chase him down the roadway with a broken lightbulb.
———
On Saturday at 9:50 a.m., William James Yost, 37, of Mill Hall repeatedly sent emails to a 43-year-old Lanse woman after being told to stop, which did alarm or seriously annoy her and served no legitimate purpose, in violation of the PA Crimes Code.
———
On Friday at 3:41 p.m., an incident occurred on Petes Road, Decatur Township, as a 53-year-old Osceola Mills woman attempted to purchase a parrot from Craigs List which turned out to be a scam. The woman reported the incident to her bank and Craigs List.
———
On Thursday at 10 a.m., a collision occurred as Charles Avery, 50, of Pottstown was following too closely behind Zachary D. Dudones, 35, of Akron, Ohio. Dudones slowed down due to a detour, causing Avery’s vehicle to hit the rear of his trailer. Avery was cited for following too closely.
———
On Dec. 17 at 1:02 p.m., unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter off of a 48-year-old Morrisdale man’s 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck on the 2200-block of Allport Cutoff, Morris Township. Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is to call PSP Clearfield.
———
On Dec. 16 at 9 p.m., a crash occurred as Garret W. Vereshack, 20, of Smoke Run was driving east on Route 865, Beccaria Township. Vereshack failed to negotiate a right hand curve due to the snow covered roadway. Vereshack’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and impacted a large rock in a residential yard. Upon impact, Vereshack’s vehicle overturned and came to final rest on its roof facing east.
———
On Dec. 16 at 1:52 p.m., a crash occurred on Irvona Road, Jordan Township. Derek M. Musser, 42, of Altoona, lost control of his vehicle on the snow covered roadway. Musser’s vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and impacted a small tree. Musser’s vehicle then continued west and overturned onto its roof. Musser’s vehicle came to final rest on its roof facing south.
———
On Dec. 16 at 1:06 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle rear-ended a vehicle which was slowing for a crash ahead on I-80 West, Graham Township. No injuries were reported.
———
On Dec. 13 at 10:41 a.m., a crash occurred while William D. Clapsaddle, 56, of Grampian was driving east on Route 879, Penn Township. Clapsaddle failed to negotiate a right hand curve on the roadway. As a result, Clapsaddle’s vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway where it struck a guide rail. Clapsaddle was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was transported via ambulance to Penn Highlands Hospital. Subsequent investigation indicated that Clapsaddle was suspected to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. A legal blood draw was obtained. Charges are pending the results of the blood draw.
———
On Dec. 12 at 6:41 p.m., an incident occurred at a residence on Substation Road, Graham Township. Daniel Cartwright, 63, of Morrisdale got into an argument with a 62-year-old Morrisdale woman, a 44-year-old Morrisdale man, and a 35-year-old Morrisdale man. During the course of the argument, Cartwright was able to obtain loaded firearms, which included three separate handguns and a rifle, and threaten to shoot everyone in the house if someone did not give him his truck keys so he could drive to a hunting camp in New York. Cartwright was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other related charges.
———
On Dec. 5 at 12:15 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted for a traffic violation on the 1600-block of Oak Ridge Road, Knox Township. Hugo Travis, 38, of Madera failed to stop his vehicle and a vehicle pursuit took place. Travis proceeded to take his vehicle off road, and his vehicle became disabled after getting stuck. A foot pursuit took place, and Travis was apprehended in a wooded area. Travis was taken into custody, and after showing signs of impairment was taken for driving under the influence. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.