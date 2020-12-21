Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a business along East Locust Street for a woman that was trespassing. The woman had left once the police were notified.
———
Police responded to hit and run collision that occurred along the 300 block of Nichols Street. Police report that a vehicle that was parked along Nichols Street was struck by another vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was unoccupied at the time. The other vehicle fled the scene.
———
Police responded to West Locust Street for a woman that was locked out of her residence and requested police assistance. Police were able to gain entry inside the residence for her. It was found that the woman and her boyfriend had an argument and he had locked her out of the house. The man was found in a bedroom. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police arrested a man for public intoxication after a citizen located the man attempting to get into his vehicle. When confronted, the man walked on Nichols Street to his own vehicle, but was to be struggling to get his keys to get inside. Police were able to locate the man before he entered his vehicle.
———
Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle along Nichols Street. Police located the vehicle and found the driver to be DUI suspended.
———
Police assisted a motorist along North Second Street who had locked their keys inside their vehicle. Police were able to gain entry into the vehicle.
———
Police assisted Clearfield EMS along Nichols Street with a man suffering a medical emergency.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 7:41 p.m., police responded to Poplar Avenue for a report of a physical altercation between a 74-year-old Clearfield woman and a 36-year-old Clearfield woman. The parties separated prior to officer’s arrival. It was reported that the altercation arose from an ongoing neighbor dispute. The incident is currently under investigation.
———
On Sunday at 7:41 p.m., police responded to a Palmer Street residence for a domestic that had occurred between a father and son. The involved persons, a 59-year-old Clearfield man and a 35-year-old Clearfield man, separated prior to officer’s arrival. The incident is currently under investigation.
———
On Saturday at 10:55 a.m., a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign attempting to pull into traffic on Clearfield Shawville Highway when another vehicle struck its rear, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
———
On Friday at 11:52 p.m., officers received a report of a burglary that had occurred at a residence on Spring Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Caleb Eskridge, 27, of Georgetown, Ind., was to have entered the residence when no one was home, ultimately stealing U.S. currency and credit cards. With assistance of Clearfield Borough police, Eskridge was located several hours later, where he was found to be in possession of stolen items, as well as a large quantity of expensive items purchased with the credit cards. Eskridge was ultimately taken into custody and arraigned, where he was then housed in the Clearfield County Jail. A preliminary hearing is to be scheduled in the near future.
———
On Friday, police received a report of a series of thefts that took place at Lowe’s in Clearfield. Caleb Eskridge, 27, of Georgetown, Ind., is alleged to have made several purchases at the store using the charge account of a local business, that he was never authorized to use. The total value of merchandise purchased was approximately $9,000. Eskridge is currently lodged in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of bail for burglary charges from a separate incident. Charges for this incident are pending.
———
On Wednesday at 3:06 p.m., officers responded to a two vehicle crash in the area of River Road and Alliance Road. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
