Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 8:26 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Vermont near mile marker 124, I-80 West, Bradford Township. The driver, Brian Roberts, 40, of Hartford, Vt., was taken into custody without incident. Roberts was arraigned and is currently being housed at the Clearfield County Jail.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 11:45 a.m., police were on patrol in the area of Sapp Brothers when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the back parking lot. This is a known drug area and officers chose to investigate. Upon investigation, it was discovered that two individuals were inside the vehicle. Through the investigation, it was discovered that Christina Huffman, 23, of Virginia had a stamp bag of heroin on her person as well as other drug paraphernalia. It was also discovered that Huffman and the other occupant, James McGuire, 34, of Virginia, both had warrants out of the state of Virginia. The proper agencies were contacted and LTPD was advised that the suspects were wanted and would be extradited. Both suspects were arraigned and are now being held in the Clearfield County Jail.
Police are investigating an incident of assault by prisoner that occurred on Sunday at the Clearfield County Jail. A 27-year-old DuBois man threw a cup of liquid, possibly urine, on a corrections officer, identified as a 29-year-old man.
On Friday at 8 p.m., a black, white, and gray Nike backpack was turned in to police by Kwik Fill, Daisy Street staff. It was reported that a woman accidentally left it in the store. The owner may claim it at the Lawrence Township Police Department.
On Friday at 11:33 a.m., police were notified by Pennsylvania State Police of an attempted firearms transaction that occurred earlier in the morning at Rural King. Upon reviewing the firearms transaction, it was discovered that Robert Ganey of Altoona had submitted a false statement while filling out the application. Charges have been filed
On Thursday at 9:15 p.m., officers received a report of a burglary that occurred between Nov. 9 and Nov. 26 on Tyler Road. Numerous items were stolen including a STIHL chainsaw, predator calls, and a tree stand blind. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police.
On Nov. 25 at 2:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash along Mill Road. Upon arriving on scene, police discovered a vehicle was turning into a driveway when it was struck by another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
On Oct. 16 at 3:25 p.m., the Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart for a retail theft in progress. It was discovered by police that Leslie E. Weld, 23, of Houtzdale had placed various merchandise items in a backpack that she was wearing and then attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. Weld was stopped by Walmart Asset Protection and they recovered the items before Weld could leave the store. A summary citation for retail theft has been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 4:12 p.m., a 60-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 19-year-old Philipsburg woman engaged in a verbal altercation on Kathy Street, Rush Township, Centre County. The altercation then turned physical when the older woman slapped the younger woman in the face and the younger woman shoved the older woman.