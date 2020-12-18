Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 12:26 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Pine Township. Oluwudare B. Ogunpolu, 40, of Rochester, N.Y. made an unsafe passing movement causing his vehicle to be struck by a vehicle driven by Mark A. Wessels, 59, of Orangeville, Ill. This collision caused Ogunpolu’s vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway and suffer disabling damage. Ogunpolu was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for injury of unknown severity. Wessels was uninjured.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.