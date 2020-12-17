Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Dec. 16
Employees of the Hampton Inn called police when a man and woman were arguing and brandishing firearms in the lobby. Upon officers’ arrival, the man had fled the scene and the woman had returned to her room. Employees were able to convince the woman to leave the firearm at the desk when the male left. Officers located Stacy Marie Best. 44, of of Grampian, in her room alone. She told officers she felt threatened after she and the man got into an argument, so she brandished her gun and he in turn brandished his. She told officers she had discharged her firearm and the round went through the wall into the unoccupied room next door. Best was taken into custody and charges have been filed.
———
Dec. 14
Sandy Township officers were called to the Homewood Suites at approximately 9:00 p.m. for a report of a 31-year-old man who shot himself following an argument with his 31-year-old paramour. Upon arrival officers located the man in the couple’s room, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. During investigation of the scene, multiple drugs and paraphernalia as well as other personal items were seized. Investigation into the items seized is ongoing. Sandy Township Police were assisted on scene by DuBois City Police, PA State Police R&I, DuBois EMS and the Clearfield County Coroner.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.