Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 11:25 a.m., police were summoned to the intersection of River Road and High Level Road for a report of a two vehicle crash with injuries. Through investigation, it was determined that Cheyanne E. Higgins, 20, of Woodland was driving at a speed greater than reasonable when approaching a stop sign and failed to stop due to the snow covered roadway. Higgins’ vehicle slid into River Road and struck a vehicle driven by Danah K. Spencer, 32, of Clearfield. Spencer was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS due to a complaint of speed. Higgins was cited through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office for driving vehicle at safe speed.
———
On Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., officers received a report of an assault that occurred at the Clearfield County Jail. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that an inmate, Robert Bailor, 47, of Clearfield, assaulted another inmate, causing injuries. Charges have been filed against Bailor for simple assault. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted concerning a possible incident of fraudulent activity where an individual’s credit card number was used in the purchase of Amazon items totaling $800. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police assisted the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office regarding an attempted PFA service.
———
Police were contacted concerning a deceased bear in the Trail End Road area. The game commission was notified.
———
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Curwensville Commons and found the issues on hand were civil in nature. Police were able to clear from the scene without further incident.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville House apartments for a reported harassment issue between residents. The residents were separated upon arrival.
———
Police handled a tobacco violation at the school where a student had possession of an electronic smoking device.
———
Police were contacted concerning a fraud incident where a debit card was used in transactions by other family members. Upon investigation, it was learned that the owner of the card had allowed the transactions and the incident was civil in nature.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police, Clearfield Borough Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police with a pursuit involving a black motorcycle through the Curwensville and Hyde Area. The man was taken into custody by police.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 10 at 11:11 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on North Ninth Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Further investigation showed the driver was under the influence of drugs and in possession of suspected heroin and various paraphernalia. A woman passenger was also found to be in possession of paraphernalia.
———
On Nov. 28 at 7:02 p.m., police investigated the report of criminal mischief at a 46-year-old Philipsburg woman’s property on North Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The suspect(s) was not identified and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact PSP Rockview.