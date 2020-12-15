Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 10:35 p.m., police were contacted by 911, Clearfield County Control, advising that Houtzdale/Ramey EMS was transporting a 24-year-old woman from Veterans Street, Gulich Township to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a drug overdose. Upon speaking with the woman, the overdose was discovered to have been accidental.
On Monday at 7:20 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 near Loop Road, Boggs Township. Steven R. Hourigan, 33, of West Decatur was driving and impacted Martha J. Long, 69, of Philipsburg head-on. Both drivers were injured. Hourigan was transported to UPMC Altoona and Long was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield. The roadway was shut down for approximately one hour. Moshannon Valley EMS and Philipsburg Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.
On Sunday at 3:57 a.m., a crash occurred on Clearfield Street, Bradford Township. Darrian L. Maines, 21, of Philipsburg was driving when he fell asleep. Maines proceeded to leave the roadway and strike a tree. Maines sustained minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona. Police were assisted on scene by Moshannon Valley EMS and Wallaceton Fire Company.
Sometime between Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m., a burglary occurred on the 2300-block of Hardscrabble Road, Morris Township. Suspect(s) kicked the door open, entered the facility and stole various items owned by a 61-year-old Munson man. The man did not have insurance on the facility and this burglary will most likely cause the business to close permanently. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Saturday at 6:09 p.m., a 29-year-old Morrisdale man pushed, shoved, and grabbed a 29-year-old Brisbin Borough woman against her will on North Front Street, Decatur Township. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Saturday at 5:14 p.m., an incident of criminal mischief occurred on the 200-block of Egypt Road, Bradford Township. Two mailboxes, owned by a 74-year-old Woodland woman and a 62-year-old Woodland man, were damaged by unknown suspect(s)
On Saturday at 1:15 p.m., a 54-year-old Morrisdale man contacted PSP Clearfield via telephone and reported that he observed a suspect attempting to cut his catalytic converter off his pickup truck on Allport Cutoff, Morris Township. The man related that he attempted to chase the suspect, however the suspect made it to his dark blue, coupe, passenger car and fled the scene westbound. The man advised that the suspect was approximately 5’6” and had short, curly blonde hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
On Saturday at 12:17 p.m., an individual located a bag containing drug paraphernalia on his property on Copenhaver Street, Ramey Borough. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Saturday at 7:42 a.m., a crash occurred on Morgan Run Road, Boggs Township. Dana L. Krause, 40, of Osceola Mills was driving when she traveled off the roadway, impacted a utility pole and came to rest. PSP Clearfield was contacted by a passerby and advised of the crash. A trooper arrived at the crash scene and Krause and the vehicle’s owner were at the crash scene. It was discovered that they had a tow enroute and did not report this crash to PSP Clearfield. The utility pole was broken due to the impact. Krause related that she was not injured as a result of the crash. Penelec was contacted about the damage to their utility pole.
On Saturday between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke the rear window of a 28-year-old Osceola Mills man’s vehicle on the 800-block of Edwards Alley, Osceola Borough. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Saturday at 12:27 a.m., a crash occurred in the area of the 1700-block of Spring Street, Decatur Township. This crash occurred as Timothy A. Health, 41, of Osceola Mills was driving and drove off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle crashed into and through a large wooden sign/billboard, then into a tree, before rolling over and coming to an uncontrolled final rest. Heath and his passenger, Becca R. Twoey, 28, of Osceola Mills, both suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported to UPMC Altoona. Police were assisted on scene by Madera and Houtzdale Vol. Fire Companies, and Sandy Ridge EMS. This crash investigation is ongoing.
On Friday at 9:30 p.m., police were contacted for a theft of money which occurred at the Curwensville Moose during their Friday night bingo. A 48-year-old Clearfield woman inadvertently dropped money on the floor from her purse. A suspect picked up the money from the floor, placed it in her pocket, and left the scene. Upon investigation, the suspect gave the woman her money back. The woman declined filing any criminal charges against the suspect.
On Friday at 2:58 p.m., police were contacted about a possible protection from abuse violation on the 100-block of Ridge Street, Bigler Township. Troopers responded to a 31-year-old Smoke Run woman’s residence and found Clayton Hickman, 36, of Reynoldsville, W.Va., was there. The PFA order stated that Hickman was evicted from that address and if he was there it was a violation of the PFA order. Hickman was arrested and taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
On Friday between 12:01 a.m. and 8 a.m., a 49-year-old Osceola Mills woman contacted PSP Clearfield in reference to her house on the 600-block of Coal Street, Decatur Township, being egged. No damage to the house was reported. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Thursday at 3:11 p.m., Jade Lines, 30, of Clearfield stole a Baby Boom XL speaker from Walmart Distribution Center, Bradford Township. Charges were filed through District Court.
On Dec. 9 at 11:21 p.m., police responded to Scotts Road, Gulich Township for the report of a domestic disturbance. After speaking with the involved persons, a 41-year-old Houtzdale man and a 13-year-old Houtzdale girl, it was determined that charges of harassment will be filed against both persons through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Dec. 9 at 12:05 p.m., police responded to Drain Highway, Boggs Township for the report of a burglary. A 57-year-old West Decatur man’s propane tank and hatchet were stolen. This investigation is ongoing.
On Nov. 27 at 10:08 p.m., William Holcomb, 25, of Clearfield waved a loaded handgun in the direction of Meghan Hale, 22, of Clearfield during an encounter on the 6000-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. While speaking to individuals who witnessed the event, Holcomb was observed walking and whistling along Morrisdale Allport Highway. Holcomb was taken into custody at this time. Once in custody, he stated that Hale had drugs and drug paraphernalia in her book bag. Drugs and drug related paraphernalia were subsequently seized from Hale. Holcomb was charged with recklessly endangering and Hale was charged with possession of drugs and drug related paraphernalia through District Court.
On Nov. 4 at 12:18 p.m., police were requested to check the welfare of a man located at Dollar General, Cooper Township. Upon arrival, police made contact with a 42-year-old Morrisdale man, who appeared to be highly intoxicated. The investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Police from this department assisted Lawerence Township Police Department with an unruly woman who refused to exit her vehicle after being suspected of driving under the influence.
Police from this department assisted PA State Parole with locating a known fugitive. Police located the wanted man on the 100 block of Williams Street. The man was taken into custody. As a result, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were located with the man.
Police received a phone call from a concerned woman who was speaking with a man on South Fourth Street. The woman informed police that the man made concerning statements and then brandished a firearm. Police located the man and found the firearm to be a realistic looking pellet gun. The man was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 3 at 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Penn Highlands DuBois to investigate a natural death. Through the investigation, it was discovered a 77-year-old Coatesville man, who was an inmate at SCI Smithfield, had died of natural causes.
On Dec. 3 at 6:44 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 4000-block of Chestnut Grove Highway, Bloom Township. Bradley Fleming, 55, of Coalport displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office are pending Fleming’s blood results.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Friday at 9:10 p.m., police responded to a residence in Burnside Borough for a report of explosions. Upon investigation, it was determined that two boys, a 16-year-old Mahaffey boy and a 17-year-old Burnside boy, were found to be intoxicated and setting off fireworks. Both were taken into custody and released to their parental guardians. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.